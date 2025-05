ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hong Kong's Baby Pandas Finally Get Names. Meet Jia Jia And De De

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's first locally born giant pandas have finally been named and introduced as Jia Jia and De De. The names of the cubs, affectionately known as “Elder Sister” and “Little Brother,” were announced Tuesday in a ceremony at Ocean Park, the theme park housing them, their parents and two other giant pandas that arrived from mainland China last year.

The names were the winning suggestions from residents in a naming contest that drew more than 35,700 entries. The Chinese character “Jia,” from the female cub's name “Jia Jia,” carries a message of support and features an element of family and a sense of auspicious grace. The name embodies the prosperity of families and the nation and the happiness of the people, the park said.

The Chinese character “De," from the male cub's name, means to succeed, carrying the connotation that Hong Kong is successful in everything. De also has the same pronunciation as the Chinese character for virtue, the park said, suggesting giant pandas possess virtues cherished by Chinese people.

Ocean Park chairman Paulo Pong said they followed tradition by using Mandarin pronunciation for the pandas’ English names. He said “Jia" sounds like a word in the Cantonese term for elder sister, while “De De” sounds a bit like the Cantonese phrase for little brother. Cantonese is the mother language of many Hong Kongers.

“It's a very positive pair of names,” he said. “We have to be a bit creative here with the names.” The cubs, who live with their mom, attracted visitors Tuesday who lined up to see them. Jia Jia explored a rock and walked around their area, while De De climbed onto a tall tree.