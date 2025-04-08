Bee Predator Enters India; Small Hive Beetle Puts West Bengal's Beekeepers On Tenterhooks

Kolkata: The Small Hive Beetle, known as an enemy of bees and a raider of beehives, is a dangerous species among insects. Its scientific name is Aethina Tumida belonging to the 'Nitidulidae' family of the 'Coleoptera' order. It has become an enemy of the beekeeping industry worldwide as well.
A big worry is that this dangerous beetle species has entered the Indian subcontinent. Recently, the presence of this species was first found by a young scientist of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Jhikmik Dasgupta. The recent discovery was published in the 'Journal of Environment and Sociobiology'.
Scientist Jhikmik Dasgupta has warned that this small beetle can cause serious damage to beekeeping because the species can reproduce and spread quickly. The attack of this insect and the devastation it causes to beehives has left scientists dumbstruck.
After being discovered in sub-Saharan Africa in 1867, this beetle has been observed in the United States (1999), New South Wales, Australia (2002), Canada (2007), the Caribbean Islands (2010), Brazil (1015), the Philippines in Asia (2016), China and South Korea (2017). Finally, India has not been spared from this insect's invasion. Due to the favourable environment, it is believed that this insect can spread to a wide area in a country like India.
An adult wasp is about 5-7 millimetres long, reddish-brown in colour, and oval in shape. The female wasp enters the gaps in the beehive and lays eggs.
After the eggs are hatched, the small larvae of the insect eat the pollen, honey, bee eggs, etc. stored by the bees and defecate in the hive. As a result, the honey becomes unfit for consumption.
When the bees go on chasing the insects, they temporarily hide in the cracks or in the honeycombs of the beehive. The bees often leave the hive, fed up with the torture of the wasps. These wasps destroy the hives one after another and reduce the density of the honey in the hive and turn it into liquid.
Researchers also say that the honey in the hive becomes inferior in quality due to their attack.
Scientists face a big challenge as to how to ensure the protection of bees and hives from the attack of this dangerous insect. Scientist Jhikmik Dasgupta said that he is conducting research in the hope of creating a 'biosecurity' system against the negative effects of this dangerous insect.