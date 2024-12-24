Bees Don’t Sting Danis! Unique Bond Of This Uttarakhand Family With Honeybees Turns Heads

Nainital: On the outskirts of Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar near Hanuman Dham, lives the Dani family, whose peculiar interest has captured the attention of many. While most families raise and are fond of pets like dogs or cats, the Danis have been lovingly raising bees, not for honey, but purely out of passion.

Friends For The Last 12 Years

For over 12 years now, 65-year-old Hargovind Dani and his family members have been nurturing thousands of bees, treating them just like their children. Such is the bond that the bees never sting the family members, even when flying around, sitting on their hands, or playing with the children. However, when outsiders meddle with the bees, then these bees immediately attack them.

Bees Came Home As A Blessing

Hargovind recalls that it started with just 4-5 bees arriving at their home on their own. Coincidentally, around the same time, his son secured a job, which the family viewed as a blessing brought by the bees. Hargovind decided to make a box for them right above the kitchen. As years passed, the bee population grew by thousands, and their presence became a part of the family’s daily affair.

Hargovind Dani With The Bee-box In Kitchen (ETV Bharat)

Narrating the bond he shares with the bees, Hargovind says, “The honeybees live like family members. They follow me like my children whenever I go out of the house. We have also planted flowers in abundance and maintained a garden to provide the bees with a natural habitat.”

Bees Don’t Sting Danis: Scientific Explanation

The Dani family shares a unique relationship with their bees. While the insects are gentle with family members, they act fiercely to protect their home. Hargovind’s son Prakash narrated one such incident when strangers tried to steal honey when no one was present at home. “The bees immediately attacked the intruders and drove them away. They guard our house like loyal family members,” said Prakash.

Hargovindi's granddaughters, Yajasvi Dani (7) and Nandika Dani (4), also said that they have never been attacked by the bees. They run and play with them. Many times bees sit on them too, but they do not cause any harm.

Bees Don't Sting Dani Family In Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the friendly behaviour of the bees towards Dani family, Dr Shankar Mandal, Assistant Professor of Zoology at Ramnagar College, mentioned that this bond is because of the ability of bees to recognise smell. “The bees belong to the Melipona species, known for their social and non-aggressive nature. Over the years, the bees have become accustomed to the Dani family’s unique scent, which is why they perceive them as non-threatening.”

"Human nature, human culture is known for spreading love and affection. Other living beings, be it birds and insects, living around are also called social animals. These bees are social insects, and they have got some special senses,” Dr Mandal explained.

