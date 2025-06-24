Homeschooled Hyderabad Twins Shine In JEE Advanced And NEET, Get All India Ranks

Hyderabad: They share a successful and inseparable journey that began in their mother’s womb and continued thereafter, leading to their spectacular achievements in academics. Bani Brata and Bidisha Maji, twins from Hyderabad, have achieved rare success by cracking two of India’s toughest entrance exams JEE Advanced and NEET with top All India ranks.

Unlike most students, these twins did not attend big-name schools. In fact, they didn’t attend school at all until their Intermediate. Their mother Pranathi, a teacher by profession, took it upon herself to educate them at home, tailoring lessons to their individual capabilities and interests. “Lessons should be given based on how much children can understand, not by age or grade,” says Pranathi, who quit her job to homeschool her children.

Rank Holders Without Corporate Coaching

The results speak for themselves. In the JEE Advanced 2025, Bani Brata secured All India Rank 77, while Bidisha achieved All India Rank 95 in NEET, becoming the Telangana female topper. This rare feat has made the twins a symbol of what focused, home-based education can achieve.

Bidisha, who now aims to become a pediatrician, says: “I’m grateful to my parents and teachers. My brother helped me a lot in Physics and Chemistry. I want to serve the poor as a good doctor.”

Olympiad Medals and International Recognition

The brilliance of these siblings was evident early. In Class 9, Bani Brata won a gold medal in the International Junior Science Olympiad. Later, he represented India in the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, winning a bronze medal. He is also set to compete in the final round this August and hopes to pursue Computer Science at IIT Delhi. “Even though I studied at home, I never felt alone. My parents and sister supported me through everything,” says Bani Brata.

Parents Who Taught Heartfully

Their father, Swaroop Kumar, a scientist at DRDO, and their mother, Pranathi, carefully curated books, question papers, and Olympiad exams from as early as second grade to assess their progress and interests. “All children have potential. It’s the parents’ job to recognize their hidden talents and help them grow in that direction,” says Pranathi.

“Our education system is not perfect. But if parents truly understand what their children need, they can guide them better than any school,” adds Swaroop Kumar.

All-Round Excellence

While Bidisha excels in painting, Bani Brata is passionate about coding. Both continue to shine academically and artistically, and their achievements have brought immense pride to their parents and now, to the entire state. From a small home classroom to national ranks, the journey of Bani Brata and Bidisha proves that with the right support, any child can aim high and reach for the stars.