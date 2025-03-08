International Women's Day: Threads Of Change Empower Rural Women Of Assam To Weave Success Stories

By Anup Sharma

Rangiya (Kamrup): For many years, Jeuti Boro’s (55) life was all about household chores, taking care of children, and meeting up with neighbours occasionally. Like most women of Bodo community, her work was restricted to the home and paddy fields. But not any more. As her hands get busy weaving, she achieves a new identity as one of the many faces of women's empowerment.

After daily chores including sending off her four children to school and colleges in the morning, Jeuti from Kekohati village prepares the lunch and leaves her home hurriedly for the Prerana Kendra located nearby. She is all set to spend the next three hours in the Centre along with other women, weaving and dyeing the yarns to make fabrics of different hues.

Jeuti Boro (ETV Bharat)

The Prerana Kendra was set up by Gramya Vikash Mancha (GVM) to train homemakers and hone their skills as artisans. The centre, supported by the SBI Foundation provides training in traditional weaving techniques, modern designs, and eco-friendly dyeing methods, equipping women with the tools to produce high-quality fabrics. Some satellite centres were also started to empower the local weavers' communities and promote traditional crafts for their socio economic upliftment.

The centre facilitates skill training, production, and marketing of handloom products from the project area. Equipped with essential looms, accessories, modern facilities for production, storage, and demonstration, the centre imparts training to the local weavers of Kamrup and also helps them market the products.

Rekha Boro (ETV Bharat)

“I have been going to the Prerana Kendra for the last one year and learnt weaving and applying natural dye to fabrics. Since I belong to the Bodo community, we learn weaving since our childhood. However, here we were given training on modern designs and making natural dye and applying them for years to make colourful fabrics,” said Jeuti.

For someone who has spent her entire life in household works, the training has worked as a fresh whiff of air. "Working for the Prerana Kendra is a different experience altogether as it helped me earn for the first time in life,” said a happy Jeuti.

Purnima Boro (ETV Bharat)

Another Bodo woman Rekha Boro, also trained at the Prerana Kendra said, “Dyeing is very interesting. We were trained to make natural colours using gooseberry, myrobalan, pomegranate, onion, marigold flower, turmeric, tea leaves and many such ingredients to make natural colours,” said Rekha who has been working in the Prerana Kendra for the last one year.

Jeuti and Rekha are just two examples among a good number of women who share a similar story. The Prerana Kendra and the four satellite centres have been encouraging about 300 women of 10 villages under Rangiya circle in Kamrup Rural district. The initiative has given the women an identity and most importantly, financial freedom.

From homemakers to skilled weavers: Changing profiles of women in rural Assam (ETV Bharat)

“It feels good feeling to earn and supplement the family income. Earlier, whenever I needed money, I had to ask for it from my husband. But now, I can spend from my earning,” said Purnima Boro, another homemaker who has turned into a skilled weaver .

Around 24 general handlooms and one warping drum in each satellite Centre have been set up. "The goal of the project is to improve the productivity and efficiency of weaving, helping to boost the local economy and support sustainable livelihoods within the weaver community. We have also provided handloom training to the targeted weavers. Now, the weavers are regularly producing handloom products, gaining valuable skills and income. This initiative is not only enhancing the weavers’ technical abilities but also creating a sustainable source of income for the community, ensuring long-term economic growth,” said Dibakar Deka, Secretary of the GVM.

From homemakers to skilled weavers: Changing profiles of women in rural Assam (ETV Bharat)

Deka also stated that the demand for natural dye fabrics is growing, driven by increasing consumer awareness of environmental and health concerns associated with synthetic dyes, and a preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products.

“Recently GVM had taken some of our natural dye fabrics to a handloom fair organised at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and the response was immense. All our products were sold immediately,” Deka said, adding that the project has made a positive impact on the lives of the weavers, helping them become more self-sufficient while contributing to the preservation of traditional handloom techniques.