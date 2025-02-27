ETV Bharat / offbeat

Holi Celebrations Begin In Uttar Pradesh's Historical Town Barsana; Lathmar Holi Set For March 8

The first chaupai (singing and musical party) took place on the evening of Mahashivratri on Wednesday as streets filled with vibrant hues.

Holi Celebrations Begin In Uttar Pradesh's Historical Town Barsana; Lathmar Holi Set For March 8
The first chaupai (singing and musical party) of Holi celebrated with gaiety in Mathura. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

Barsana: Holi celebrations have begun in the historical town of Barsana—the birthplace of Radha Rani in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. The first chaupai (singing and musical party) took place on the evening of Mahashivratri on Wednesday as streets filled with the vibrant hues of abir and gulaal.

The second chaupai will be held on March 7, marking the beginning of ‘Laddu Maar Holi’, followed by Lathmar Holi on March 8.

Holi Celebrations Begin In Uttar Pradesh's Historical Town Barsana; Lathmar Holi Set For March 8 (ETV Bharat)

The chaupai procession, a traditional event in Barsana, began at the Shri Ladli Ji Radha Rani temple, led by Goswami community chief Rambharose Goswami. The members of the community also threw colours and danced to the beats of dhol, nagada, and manjira drums.

Lathmar Holi, a tradition in which women chase men with sticks, will be held on the following day at the Shri Ladli Ji Radha Rani temple and Holi festivities in Braj Mandal will continue for 40 days.

The celebration began earlier this month on Maghi Purnima when the Rangotsav began at Dwarkadhish temple. Other events include Rangbhari Holi at Banke Bihari temple on March 10, Holika Dahan on March 13, and Dauji's Huranga in Baldev on March 15. Holi will conclude at Ranganath Ji temple in Vrindavan on March 22.

Holi Celebrations Begin In Uttar Pradesh's Historical Town Barsana; Lathmar Holi Set For March 8
Colour and gulal were thrown in abundance. (ETV Bharat)

Tradition of Chaupai
The tradition of starting Holi with the chaupai on Mahashivratri is rooted in a local legend as on this day, Radha Rani fasted for Lord Shiva, while Lord Krishna visited her in disguise. After Radha Rani recognized Krishna, they played Holi together, marking the beginning of the chaupai procession.

About Iconic Lathmar Holi
Lathmar Holi, a popular tradition in Barsana, involves men, known as Huriyara, defending themselves with shields while women, or Huriyarin, chase them with sticks. The event is based on the myth of Lord Krishna visiting Radha and the gopis in Barsana, where Radha and her friends would chase him with sticks. This tradition continues in Barsana today.

Holi Celebrations Begin In Uttar Pradesh's Historical Town Barsana; Lathmar Holi Set For March 8
File photo of Lathmar Holi celebrations of Braj (ETV Bharat)

