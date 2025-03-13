Holi 2025: This Bihar Village Starts And Ends Festival By Celebrating With Lord Buddha

Nalanda: For centuries, a village in Bihar begins the Holi festival by celebrating with Lord Buddha. It is only after smearing gulal on Buddha's idol at the temple that they return to their village and play with each other. In the same manner, the celebrations end by praying before the idol.

Tetrawan village, located 10 kilometres away from Nalanda district headquarters Bihar Sharif, there is a Sant Baba temple with a seven-foot-tall idol of Lord Buddha. The idol, which is made of black stone, is very ancient. Here, villagers call Lord Buddha, 'Baba Bhairav'.

Rajiv Ranjan Pandey, a local resident said when studies were conducted in Nalanda University, sculpture art was taught at Tetrawan village. "There is a statue of Lord Buddha in the 'Bhumisparsha Mudra' (meaning Buddha's right hand reaching down to touch the Earth), which signifies his attainment of enlightenment. In 1992-93, a meeting of foreigners was held, where it was said that only very few countries have such a huge statue of Lord Buddha in sitting posture. Both Chhath Puja and Holi celebrations are started and concluded with Buddha," Pandey said.

Preparations before Holi celebrations (ETV Bharat)

Pandey further said that whenever any auspicious work is done here, it is started and concluded by coming at this temple. It is believed that whatever wishes are made before the idol gets fulfilled, he added.

According to the tradition, villagers first clean the idol properly then apply a paste of sweet rava on the idol followed by desi ghee paste and finally a white sheet is offered to Lord Buddha. After this, villagers celebrate Holi by smearing gulal and spraying colours at the idol. 'Bhajan-kritans' (devotional songs) are also sung in the temple on the occasion of Holi. The celebrations end by praying to Bhairav Baba for happiness, prosperity and peace.

Sweet rava and desi ghee paste applied on idol (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, Buddhist devotees from across the country and abroad came here but now gradually their numbers have reduced. Local people alleged that due to the indifference of the government, tourist turnout has decreased. They have urged the government to develop this place as a tourist destination.

The Pala dynasty, spanning from 8th to 12th century, is known for its patronage of Buddhism. Statue of Lord Buddha was also erected during this period. The second ruler of the Pala dynasty, Dharmapal, worked to revive Nalanda University and around 200 villages were donated for its maintenance. He had also worked to preserve Buddhism and sculpture art was taught in this village.