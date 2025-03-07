400 Years And Counting! Rammat Adds Emotional Colours To Holi Festival In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: Otherwise famous for its Bhujia, Rasgullahs and Paan (second only to Varanasi), Bikaner is also known for its rich cultural traditions which give a unique flavour to popular festivals.

The city has now come alive with the vibrant colours and festive spirit of Holi. Just like the Lathmar Holi of Uttar Pradesh's Barsana, Bikaner's Holi too has its own exclusivity when it comes to customs and rituals. It is during this time that the city witnesses a unique tradition 'Rammat', a streetplay that has been an essential part of Holi celebrations in practice for nearly four centuries now.

Rammat - A Form Of Streetplay

During the festival of colours, Rammat adds a special charm to Bikaner. Every year, practice for Rammat begins on Basant Panchami with performances staged throughout Holashtak, the eight days leading up to Holi. Every day, people here wake up to the beats of Chang (traditional drums) which echo throughout the city all day along with Holi-special songs. The drum beatings serve as a reminder for locals who then gather to witness the live plays.

These street plays are staged in various parts of Bikaner every day, but more concentrated in the interior areas where the Pushkarna Brahmins reside in large numbers, because of whom Bikaner's Holi is said to have its own distinct cultural identity.

Traditional folk theatre form - Rammat (ETV Bharat)

How Rammat Started

Rammat is a centuries-old tradition of folk drama, in which characters deliver their dialogues by singing and dancing. Nearly 400 years ago, people of Bikaner used Holi as an occasion to stage performances (Rammat) with a view to foster unity and community bonding. Today, even as entertainment options are galore, Rammats continue to be a celebrated tradition in the city, with the younger generation showing greater enthusiasm. With 11 Rammats organised across the city for eight days during Holashtak, these performances have become more than just entertainment, as they now reflect the city's history, culture, and at times socio-political issues too.

Traditional folk theatre form - Rammat (ETV Bharat)

Veteran Rammat artiste Deendayal said, "This tradition, which started as a way to bring people together in the name of entertainment, has now become a tradition. It has gradually evolved into a cherished cultural practice being passed through generations. People of all ages actively participate in Rammat by playing various characters."