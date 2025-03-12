The Colours Of India: 10 Unique Holi Celebrations Across The Country

Hyderabad: Holi, the festival of colours, is one of India's most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals, marking the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the end of winter. While it is celebrated with joyous abandon across the country, each region brings its own distinctive flavour to the occasion.

Whether it is through unique rituals, music, dance, or community events, Holi is a reminder of the joy and beauty of coming together to celebrate life in all its colours.

Here is a closer look at how Holi is celebrated in various states of India:

1. Holi In Uttar Pradesh - The Land of Radha And Krishna

In Uttar Pradesh, the festival of Holi holds special significance, especially in the Braj region around Mathura and Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The most famous celebration here is the Lathmar Holi of Barsana.

File Photo: Lathmar Holi (ETV Bharat)

Lathmar Holi (Barsana and Nandgaon): Women playfully chase men away with sticks while the men try to defend themselves with shields. This unique tradition is a fun re-enactment of a mythical event between Radha and Krishna.

Brajanadi Holi (Mathura and Vrindavan): The birthplace of Lord Krishna sees massive celebrations with thousands of devotees throwing colours, singing devotional songs, and dancing in a spiritual atmosphere.

2. Holi In Rajasthan - A Royal Affair

Rajastham celebrates Holi grandeur, combining colourful festivities with unique regional traditions. Across the state, various regions observe distinct customs, making this festival an unforgettable experience for both locals and tourists.

File Photo: Dolchi (A leather vessel) (ETV Bharat)

File Photo: Gunpowder Holi (ETV Bharat)

Lathmar Holi (Deeg): A vibrant tradition based on the mythology of Radha and Krishna, where women hit men with sticks while men defend themselves. The event is filled with colours, music and dance.

Dolchi Mar Holi (Bikaner): Men fill camel-skin vessels (dolchi) with water and engage in water fights. This tradition, originally a way to resolve disputes, has become a lively community festival.

Kapda Phaad Holi (Pushkar): People throw gulal (coloured powder) on each other in a colourful frenzy, with a unique tradition where men tear each other's shirts, creating a playful atmosphere.

Gair Holi (Ajmer and Mewar): Villagers from surrounding areas gather in large numbers to dance to the beat of drums, creating a sense of unity and community.

Kodamar Holi (Bhinay, Ajmer): Men participate in a ritual where they soak cotton whips in water and strike each other, signifying bravery and strength.

Flower Holi (Jaipur): In Jaipur, Holi is celebrated with flowers, especially in temples. Devotees throw rose, marigold, and other flower petals on each other while enjoying hymns dedicated to Lord Radha and Krishna, adding a spiritual touch to the festivities.

Gunpowder Holi (Menar and Merta City): In Menar (Udaipur) and Merta City (Nagaur), Holi takes a dramatic turn with the blasting of gunpowder from cannons and guns. This tradition symbolises bravery and valour.

3. Holi In Bihar - A Tale of Ancient Legends

In Bihar, Holi is celebrated with rich cultural significance and deep ties to mythology. In Bhirha village, known as the 'Vrindavan of Bihar,' Holi is celebrated in a manner similar to the Braj region.

File Photo: Holika Dahan (Getty Images)

Bihari Holi: In Bhirha village, Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm, resembling the Holi of Braj, with colours and music filling the air. Locals hold vibrant Holi processions and honour the ancient traditions.

Holika Dahan in Purnia: The festival includes a unique tradition where people celebrate Holi with ashes rather than colors, marking the legend of Holika and Prahlad. This tradition dates back to ancient times, relating to the story of Prahlad's victory over his evil uncle, Hiranyakashyap.

4. Holi In Jharkhand - Celebrating With Nature

In Jharkhand, Holi is celebrated with a unique connection to nature. Herbal colors made from natural ingredients like beetroot and marigold are used, in keeping with the region's emphasis on environmental consciousness.

Ranchi's Holi with Gods: In Ranchi, the festival begins with Rangbhari Ekadashi and is marked by rituals in temples where people play Holi with deities.

Herbal colours in Palamu: Locals prepare herbal colours using natural ingredients like marigolds and spinach. The festival promotes environmental consciousness and traditional methods of colour-making.

Latehar Holi: The idol of Bhakt Prahlad is taken in procession during Holika Dahan, symbolising a belief in prosperity and happiness for those who bring it home.

5. Holi In Maharashtra - Tribal Traditions and New Beginnings

Maharashtra brings a mix of tribal traditions and social service into the Holi celebrations.

Melghat Holi (Amravati): Tribal communities in Melghat celebrate Holi with bonfires and music, marking it as a grand occasion even larger than Diwali.

Kolhapur Holi: Residents collect cow dung cakes to donate to crematoriums as a social service. The festival in Kolhapur is unique, with a strong cultural and charitable aspect.

6. Holi In Haryana - Whips, Games, and Spirituality

Haryana's Holi traditions are filled with playful competition and spiritual significance

Koda Maar Holi: A playful yet competitive event where sisters-in-law attempt to avoid getting coloured by their brothers-in-law while striking them with whips.

Daat Holi (Panipat): Villagers divide into two groups, attempting to push through each other, while women shower them with natural colours from rooftops.

In some parts of Haryana, Holika Dahan involves baking bread in the fire and eating it with yogurt or butter the following day as a symbol of prosperity.

7. Holi In Uttarakhand - Songs, Dance, and Cultural Experiences

In Uttarakhand, Holi is a deeply cultural experience with two distinctive forms of celebration- Khadi Holi and Baithaki Holi.

Khadi Holi: A community event where people wear traditional clothes and sing Holi songs with musical instruments such as drums and harmoniums. The whole village takes part in this lively procession.

Baithaki Holi: A more serene celebration where people gather to sing traditional Holi songs based on classical ragas, accompanied by instruments like the tabla and harmonium, typically performed in temples or community centers.

Mahila Holi: This form of Holi, particularly celebrated by women, focuses on traditional songs and emphasises women's role in Uttarakhand's culture.

8. Holi In Madhya Pradesh - Rang Panchami and Gair Dance

In Madhya Pradesh, Holi celebrations are taken to an extraordinary level with the Gair dance on Rang Panchami. This tradition has existed for decades and involves large processions through the city streets, where people gather in groups, singing, dancing, and throwing colours at one another. This celebration has even garnered international recognition, with efforts underway to include it in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Indore's Gair (Malwa Region): On Rang Panchami, this lively procession sees thousands of people coming together to celebrate Holi with colours, music and dance. This tradition has been celebrated since 1945 and has gained fame globally.

Rang Panchami Celebrations in Indore: The Gair procession includes colourful Anarkali dances, music, and even water tankers spraying vibrant colours. It is a grand and historically significant event in the region.

9. Holi In Delhi - A Fusion of Cultures

Holi in Deli is a blend of diverse cultures, with people from all over India coming together to celebrate. In the streets of Old Delhi, Holi has a historical charm, reminiscent of royal celebrations where the kings and nobles would join the common people in their celebrations. People from different regions bring their own flavours to the festival.

Old Delhi Holi: Holi in Old Delhi is characterised by humour and a lively atmosphere, often accompanied by traditional sweets and dishes from various Indian states. The streets are filled with water balloons and colours, and the festival brings together people from all walks of life.

Diverse Holi Dishes: People from different regions celebrate Holi by preparing traditional foods like Malpua (Bihar), Gujiya (Uttarakhand), and other regional delicacies, making the festival an exciting culinary experience.

10. Holi In Chhattisgarh - Unusual Traditions

Chhattisgarh's Holi celebrations come with several unique traditions. In some villages, Holi is celebrated a week before the official date, as per an ancient belief that doing so keeps calamities away. In some villages, villagers dance with sticks and make cuckoo-like sounds.

Pre-Dated Holi (Semra and Amarpur): Villages in Chhattisgarh celebrate Holi a week or even five days before the official date due to ancient beliefs ensuring prosperity and avoiding misfortune.

Janjgir Champa: On Rang Panchami, a traditional procession of Lord Shiva takes place in villages, with festivities such as the unique 'Danda' dance or stick dance adding a special local touch.

The Holika Dahan in Telinsatti village is a quiet affair with no bonfire lit, reflecting an ancient tale of tragedy.

Holi in India is not just about colours, it is a celebration of unity, culture, and tradition. Each region, with its distinct customs, adds to the rich tapestry of this vibrant festival.