Holi 2024: How to Make Organic 'Gulal' at Home

The spring festival, Holi, is almost here. People across the country and even beyond are eagerly waiting for the occasion to play with colours, also known as 'Gulal'. We, at ETV Bharat, will assist you with some ideas to make organic colours at your home which will be skin as well as pocket friendly. Happy Holi, Colour it!

Hyderabad: The much anticipated festival of colours, Holi is around the corner. Celebrated across India, the festival's vibrancy and excitement reaches new heights due to the colours, commonly known as Gulal, which people put on each other to show their love and affection. It also signifies the triumph of good over evil.

In this era of artificial things, why not make colour/gulal at your own home? It will also be good for your skin as well as your pocket. Here are some of the easiest ways you can prepare gulal, in yellow, red, pink, magenta, brown, purple, grey and green colour at your home at a very cheaper cost:

Yellow

  • Mix gram flour and turmeric in a 1:2 ratio.
  • Rub the mixture between your palms for even mixing.
  • Stir the mixture two to three times for a fine texture.
  • Boil marigolds in water or add organic turmeric in water for wet yellow colours.

Red

  • Mix lemon juice with turmeric for a red texture.
  • Dry the mixture in a well-ventilated room.
  • Alternatively, you can grind dried red hibiscus flowers to a powdered consistency and use.
  • In both forms, you can boil pomegranate peels in water and use it in liquid state for a rich red colour texture.

Pink

  • Use the same process as red but with less lemon juice.

Magenta

  • Boil beetroot slices or red onions, strain, and cool the water.

Brown

  • Boil coffee with water, add rose water to reduce smell, but be aware of potential stains.

Purple

  • Grind black carrots, mix with corn flour, and add rose water for fragrance.

Grey

  • Use dried Indian gooseberry powder mixed with corn flour.

Green

  • Mix henna powder with rice flour or Maida for dry green color, or mix in water, but beware of potential stains.

