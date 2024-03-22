Holi 2024: How to Make Organic 'Gulal' at Home

Hyderabad: The much anticipated festival of colours, Holi is around the corner. Celebrated across India, the festival's vibrancy and excitement reaches new heights due to the colours, commonly known as Gulal, which people put on each other to show their love and affection. It also signifies the triumph of good over evil.

In this era of artificial things, why not make colour/gulal at your own home? It will also be good for your skin as well as your pocket. Here are some of the easiest ways you can prepare gulal, in yellow, red, pink, magenta, brown, purple, grey and green colour at your home at a very cheaper cost:

Yellow

Mix gram flour and turmeric in a 1:2 ratio.

Rub the mixture between your palms for even mixing.

Stir the mixture two to three times for a fine texture.

Boil marigolds in water or add organic turmeric in water for wet yellow colours.

Red

Mix lemon juice with turmeric for a red texture.

Dry the mixture in a well-ventilated room.

Alternatively, you can grind dried red hibiscus flowers to a powdered consistency and use.

In both forms, you can boil pomegranate peels in water and use it in liquid state for a rich red colour texture.

Pink

Use the same process as red but with less lemon juice.

Magenta

Boil beetroot slices or red onions, strain, and cool the water.

Brown

Boil coffee with water, add rose water to reduce smell, but be aware of potential stains.

Purple

Grind black carrots, mix with corn flour, and add rose water for fragrance.

Grey

Use dried Indian gooseberry powder mixed with corn flour.

Green