Holding Pen With Heart, Odisha's Gyana Das Defies Disability To Become Asst Professor

By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: Gyana Das was differently-abled since birth, with one hand as short as 9-10 inches, and the other a little longer, both without palms and fingers. There was a time when Gyana, as a child, barely managed to hold a pen. His father, anxious over his physical condition, used to beat him, but it was his mother who taught him how to hold that pen. Once he developed a grip, he never looked back. Such was his dedication to pursue and impart education that he became an Assistant Professor, teaching students in a government college, holding a marker with a grip as firm as his dreams.

Born to Gopalachandra Das and Kanaklata at Janarabarimul in Odisha's Kendrapara district, Gyana currently lives in Keonjhar while his family members, comprising his parents and two younger siblings, stay in Cuttack. Both parents were initially worried seeing their eldest child born as a divyang. But Gyana practiced writing with his underdeveloped hands, and became what he is today.

Assistant Professor Gyana Das working on his laptop (ETV Bharat)

Recalling his childhood days, Gyana says with a smile, "Life was full of struggles. But looking back, today I don't feel like I suffered so much. I still can't believe that I have reached this position today. Everything has been possible with the blessings of God."

In 2004, Gyana passed his Matriculation examination with first division. He then completed Plus-2 in Commerce, followed by Graduation and Post Graduation degrees in Commerce from Ravenshaw University, Cuttack. After this, he pursued LLB from Madhusudan Law University in Cuttack, and then completed his PhD from Utkal University (Bhubaneswar) in 2022.

Gyana combs his hair himself every morning (ETV Bharat)

All this while, Gyana was also preparing for competitive exams. In 2016, he cleared the State Selection Board (SSB) exam and joined Kendrapara Autonomous College as a lecturer in the Commerce Department. He worked as the head of the department of Commerce for five years. Once he cleared OPSC exam, he joined as an Assistant Professor in Keonjhar College. Every weekend and during vacations, he ensures to give all his time to his family back in Cuttack.

Asst Professor Gyana Das at his home (ETV Bharat)

The passion in Gyana is visible. Despite the physical drawbacks, he holds chalk and markers just like any other faculty to teach to write on whiteboard and teach his students. Be it writing, using a laptop, wearing dress, drinking water, cooking, chopping vegetables or combing his hair, he doesn't rely on anyone and believes in doing everything on his own. "If you have the willpower, everything is possible. I have accepted the truth and moving on every day," he says.

Gyana lifts a glass of water and drinks without anyone's help (ETV Bharat)

Ask him if he regrets anything, Gyana says he feels bad that he is unable to swim or ride a bike, but he is an amazing cricketer. He bats and bowls, so well that he was selected in the varsity's cricket team and made it to the state differently-abled cricket team during his days at Ravenshaw. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, he could not participate in either of the events.

Over the years, Gyana has received many offers, one from the Cuttack district Collector too, to get artificial limbs, but he has always declined. "I want to live with whatever God has given me and move on. I have never felt ashamed of my condition and I feel I would not be able to work properly with an artificial hand," he says.

Gyana Das filling a water container and managing daily chores without any help (ETV Bharat)

Gyana is now 38 but still unmarried, waiting for a partner who can stand by him like his other family members. On his future plans, he answers, "A wife should be someone who understands me, who would help me and can do the things I cannot. Maybe God has kept another test for me."

His younger sister Utkaliki Das says, "We are all proud of Bhai (brother). He is a winner. He has never lost in his life because of his strong will. Despite his condition, he never depends on anyone or seeks anyone's help. When he walks, if someone offers him a lift, he refuses. If he had two hands, he would have done much more."