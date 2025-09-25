ETV Bharat / offbeat

Holding Brush In Mouth, Polio-Affected Uttar Pradesh Artist Paints For Survival, Cries For Help

Holding Brush In Mouth, Polio-Affected Uttar Pradesh Artist Paints A Colourful World On Canvas ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 25, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST 5 Min Read

By Roshanlal Saini Saharanpur: For artist Shah Alam of Saharanpur, destiny is not scripted on the lines of the palm but on the canvas which he fills with colours holding a brush clenched between teeth. Confined to the bed after being paralysed by polio, Shah Alam decided to challenge himself by conquering over his body that refused to obey him. So he chose his mouth and the rest is history. A year old Shah Alam was polio struck and both his legs and one arm were rendered useless. “My parents tried everything. Doctors, hakims, vaidyas all were contacted to make things right but nothing worked. Except for my brain and one arm, the rest of my body was dead weight. I could not even shoo away a fly,” recalls Shah Alam, lying in his one-room home in Mohalla Pathanpura. Holding Brush In Mouth, Polio-Affected Uttar Pradesh Artist Paints A Colourful World On Canvas (ETV Bharat) His mother remembers how she tried to keep her son’s spirit alive. “When he lay motionless, I used to place a notebook and a pencil before him. I wanted him to choose a way to scribble so that he does not feel unwanted. Though I never told him what to do, he turned his lines into drawings,” she narrates. Alam used to restrict his pencil strokes to sketches. But the day he saw Amitabh Bachchan’s Mard on TV, in which a lion saves his mother from goons, he started to draw that. “I wanted to capture it. I made that my first painting. People praised it so much that I made it the purpose of my life to paint,” says Alam. From then on, Shah Alam has never looked back. Over the years, he has painted portraits, devotional images, patriotic scenes inspired by his grandfather and great-grandfather who fought in the Independence struggle. “Art defined my existence otherwise I was nothing. And art came to me even when my body failed me. So I made the brush my means of expression,” he adds. Holding Brush In Mouth, Polio-Affected Uttar Pradesh Artist Paints A Colourful World On Canvas (ETV Bharat) In the past 17 years, Shah Alam has created more than 4,000 paintings, many of which have been put up at exhibitions in Lucknow, Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, and Dehradun, earning accolades. One of his paintings sold for Rs 12,000 but such sales have never been able to financially support him and the family. “I wanted to have a painting school for disabled children. But that was impossible as I do not have enough to run my household properly,” says the artist with a sense of sadness.