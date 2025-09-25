Holding Brush In Mouth, Polio-Affected Uttar Pradesh Artist Paints For Survival, Cries For Help
Shah Alam, paralysed since infancy, has created over 4,000 paintings - each one a defiance of his broken body, each stroke a proof of resilience.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST
By Roshanlal Saini
Saharanpur: For artist Shah Alam of Saharanpur, destiny is not scripted on the lines of the palm but on the canvas which he fills with colours holding a brush clenched between teeth. Confined to the bed after being paralysed by polio, Shah Alam decided to challenge himself by conquering over his body that refused to obey him. So he chose his mouth and the rest is history.
A year old Shah Alam was polio struck and both his legs and one arm were rendered useless. “My parents tried everything. Doctors, hakims, vaidyas all were contacted to make things right but nothing worked. Except for my brain and one arm, the rest of my body was dead weight. I could not even shoo away a fly,” recalls Shah Alam, lying in his one-room home in Mohalla Pathanpura.
His mother remembers how she tried to keep her son’s spirit alive. “When he lay motionless, I used to place a notebook and a pencil before him. I wanted him to choose a way to scribble so that he does not feel unwanted. Though I never told him what to do, he turned his lines into drawings,” she narrates.
Alam used to restrict his pencil strokes to sketches. But the day he saw Amitabh Bachchan’s Mard on TV, in which a lion saves his mother from goons, he started to draw that. “I wanted to capture it. I made that my first painting. People praised it so much that I made it the purpose of my life to paint,” says Alam.
From then on, Shah Alam has never looked back. Over the years, he has painted portraits, devotional images, patriotic scenes inspired by his grandfather and great-grandfather who fought in the Independence struggle. “Art defined my existence otherwise I was nothing. And art came to me even when my body failed me. So I made the brush my means of expression,” he adds.
In the past 17 years, Shah Alam has created more than 4,000 paintings, many of which have been put up at exhibitions in Lucknow, Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, and Dehradun, earning accolades. One of his paintings sold for Rs 12,000 but such sales have never been able to financially support him and the family. “I wanted to have a painting school for disabled children. But that was impossible as I do not have enough to run my household properly,” says the artist with a sense of sadness.
In 2020, when the pandemic struck, life became harsher. Tragedy struck when in the same year, his only functional arm also got paralysed, leaving him completely dependent. But Alam gathered courage to face whatever came his way. “At one point I thought my world was finished. But then I realised that God has given me my brain, will, and my mouth. So I will not crib and cry but make my paralysis my strength and paint with my mouth,” reveals he.
Today, with a brush between his teeth, Shah Alam paints beautifully. “It takes me longer,” he says, demonstrating how he dips the brush and tilts his face to the canvas. “But I have the ability to complete a picture in a few minutes. God has been kind and I will never let my talent go to waste,” he states assertively.
His life partner Shama Praveen, who is deaf and mute, also stands by him and helps. It was Alam’s mother who decided to get him married six months ago, so that after her, at least someone will be there to take care of him. “She is my strength. She gets colours, food, everything I need. Without her, I could not do much,” Alam writes on a notepad.
Alam’s paintings are the only source of income with which the family buys groceries for the week. “There are times we have gone hungry,” Alam admits, adding, “Life is unpredictable not only for me and my family. Anything can happen to anyone but that should not be the reason to give up living.”
Neighbours say Alam may be handicapped, but God has blessed him with a talent that few people have. “His paintings are so detailed, it feels like they are breathing,” says Javed.
Art lovers too testify to his skill. “I have bought a few of his patriotic paintings,” says Aslam Khan, a buyer. “His paintings are a fresh take at nature and I have hung them in my house proudly because they inspire being drawn by someone whose body has failed him,” adds Khan.
Struggling to make both ends meet, Alam feels things are never going to be easy for him with his achievements or ability. “Honours and certificates are fine but survival is the biggest issue for me. Respect cannot buy me food,” says Alam appealing to the district administration for support. All that he has got is a disability certificate.
In 2000, Alam graduated from the UP Board. His family currently consists of his wife, mother, elder brother, and sister-in-law.
Alam says he has knocked the doors of the District Magistrate (DM) Lucknow time and again for government assistance, but his pleas have fallen on deaf ears.
However, Alam refuses to say no to life. “I have faced many difficulties. But I have also got the talent to make art and win hearts. As long as I can hold the brush in my mouth, I will keep painting. Because every canvas I paint proves that I am alive, though not kicking,” concludes the artist.
