Assam’s HIV Positive Woman Turns Personal Tragedy Into Collective Empowerment

Guwahati: At times, stigma associated with a disease is more threatening than the ailment itself. Jahnabi Goswami, a HIV-positive, has experienced this personally. But she has turned personal tragedy into collective empowerment, dedicating her life to spreading awareness and fighting stigma and building an AIDS free society.

She was the first woman from Northeast India to openly declare her HIV status. Her bold stand broke barriers and forced society to confront an uncomfortable truth it had long tried to ignore. When doctors told her that she had just three months left to live, she prayed that her little daughter, also born HIV-positive, should die before her. Her prayer was cruelly answered when her daughter passed away at the age of just one and a half years. Thereafter, Jahnabi began an extraordinary fight.

Born on September 16, 1976, in Kampur in Nagaon district, Jahnabi lost her father, a political figure, to the bullets of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) when she was in Class VII. She was brought up by her uncle and married at 17 soon after her matriculation exams into a prominent family in Rajgarh in Guwahati in 1993. Within two years, she lost her husband to AIDS, and by then she had unknowingly contracted HIV. Her daughter passed away in 1998.

"How desperate must a mother be, to wish for her own child’s death?" she said, still heavy with grief. Thrown out of her marital home, blamed for her husband's illness and treated as untouchable, Jahnabi was left with no place to go to. Her name was altered even in the hospital reports to hide her status.

Encouraged by her uncle and community, she resumed her studies alongside younger classmates and eventually earned a degree in Political Science.

"It was my family and my birthplace Kampur, that gave me the strength to stand up again," she related. In 1999, she joined the Assam State AIDS Control Society, and by 2002 she had founded the Assam Network of Positive People (ANP+), an organisation run by and for people living with HIV.

Today, it has over 7,000 members. She has also been associated with national and international platforms. She has represented India at Asia-Pacific forums and served as the first woman President of the Indian Network for People Living with HIV/AIDS. Her activism led to the establishment of shelter homes for HIV-positive orphans in Guwahati, where children receive medical care, education, food and dignity.

But she has a dream to share. "There are homes for HIV-positive children, but what about the elderly? I want to build a shelter for HIV-positive people in old age so that no one has to die in loneliness,” she said.

Talking about Assam, she disclosed that there are nearly 40,000 people living with HIV in the state. These numbers are rising. After COVID-19, drug abuse has surged across Assam and among the HIV-positive individuals, the highest incidence is found among those who inject drugs. Jahnabi continues with her own treatment taking antiretroviral drugs regularly though the side effects, particularly on her liver, are harsh.

"The government gives free ART medicines but the cost of treating side effects is huge. Middle-class families cannot afford it. That is another battle we must fight - to make all treatment free,” she explained.

Jahnabi strongly supports mandatory blood tests before marriage. “Not just for HIV, but for all major diseases. Had my husband’s status been revealed before, my life and my daughter’s life could have been spared. Secrecy kills and openness saves lives,” she insisted.

Despite the doctors giving her three months to live, Jahnabi is alive after almost three decades. She is smiling, strong and inspiring thousands to fight with dignity.

"I lost everything once but in that loss I found a reason to live and to fight for others, to ensure no one else suffers in silence the way I did,” she said.