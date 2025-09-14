ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hindi Diwas - Hindi Brought Recognition To Poets Of Delhi And Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Every language is cherished by people from various walks of life. The same is the case with Hindi, which is used as a medium of expression by those sensitive to the developments around them. Quite often, these people come as a surprise as their expression is contrary to the image of the profession they are in. The language has brought recognition for several such poets and writers.

Take, for example, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajendra Kalkal, who, besides giving his service to the Police force in Delhi, is also a litterateur, poet and cartoonist who views Hindi as a language that connects every class while also being of help in his policing duties.

He related that Hindi is being given preference by the Delhi Police, where the majority of the work, including correspondence, is done in the language.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajendra Kalkal (ETV Bharat)

"Even though Delhi is seen as a hi-tech city and the Police use technology, Hindi remains the preferred medium of communication. It is comfortable and effective in speaking and writing," he said.

Talking about his passion for poetry, Kalkal said, "One manages to find time for his hobby. Some take out time to listen to songs, some cook, and I take time to write poems and make cartoons. These keep me balanced."

His poems highlight the struggle of life, self-confidence and positive thinking. His lines not only have literary beauty but also contain deep truth and inspiration.

Kalkal is also a motivational speaker who aims to bring a change in the lives of people. He believes that life is short and should be lived happily.

His works show that even inside the Police uniform beats the heart of a poet who believes in inspiring society and respecting the language.