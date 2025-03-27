ETV Bharat / offbeat

Vanishing Glaciers, Looming Water Crisis

Dhanbad: The melting of glaciers, induced by climate change, in the world's highest and mightiest snow-capped mountains such as the Hindukush, Himalayas and Tibet spells danger for freshwater resources. The glaciers of these regions are the main source of fresh water for India and surrounding countries.

Professor Anoop Krishna Prasad of the Department of Applied Geology, IIT-(ISM), Dhanbad, who is engaged in extensive research on the melting of Himalayan glaciers, sounded warning. "If this situation prevails, there may be a serious shortage of fresh water in the future," he said.

Glaciers control temperature

Glaciers are not only the source of the water but they also control the temperature of the earth. Global warming increases rapidly when glaciers melt, he said. "Now, glaciers are melting rapidly. This means that the crisis on earth is deepening. If concrete measures are not taken now, the earth may not remain habitable," Prasad said.

A worrying trend

According to Prasad, the glaciers located in the central and eastern regions of the Himalayas are melting very fast. Their size has decreased significantly in the last 20 years. If this trend continues, 25 per cent of the glaciers may disappear in the next 75 years, he pointed out.

"The melting of glaciers may initially increase the water level in the rivers, but gradually the amount of water will decrease," he warned. According to him, if concrete steps are not taken now, then in the coming years, only mountains of stone will remain in these areas.

Satellite data reveals shocking facts

Prasad said that satellite data has been available since 1975, and is updated every 15 days. According to the data, except for a few exceptions, almost all the glaciers are melting rapidly. He warned that if global warming is not controlled, it will affect the major rivers of many countries including India. Water flow in major rivers such as Ganga, Brahmaputra, Indus and other rivers originating from Tibet is going to be hit. The decrease in their water level will directly affect the lives of 60 to 70 crore people, whose livelihood depends on fresh water, he added.

Billions of tons of ice disappear every year

He said between 2000 and 2023, the glaciers of Greenland and Antarctica lost about 270 billion tons of ice every year. The loss of that amount of ice in a year is equal to the water consumed by the entire global population in 30 years.