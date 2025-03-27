Vanishing Glaciers, Looming Water Crisis

Dhanbad: The melting of glaciers, induced by climate change, in the world's highest and mightiest snow-capped mountains such as the Hindukush, Himalayas and Tibet spells danger for freshwater resources. The glaciers of these regions are the main source of fresh water for India and surrounding countries.
Professor Anoop Krishna Prasad of the Department of Applied Geology, IIT-(ISM), Dhanbad, who is engaged in extensive research on the melting of Himalayan glaciers, sounded warning. "If this situation prevails, there may be a serious shortage of fresh water in the future," he said.
Glaciers control temperature
Glaciers are not only the source of the water but they also control the temperature of the earth. Global warming increases rapidly when glaciers melt, he said. "Now, glaciers are melting rapidly. This means that the crisis on earth is deepening. If concrete measures are not taken now, the earth may not remain habitable," Prasad said.
A worrying trend
According to Prasad, the glaciers located in the central and eastern regions of the Himalayas are melting very fast. Their size has decreased significantly in the last 20 years. If this trend continues, 25 per cent of the glaciers may disappear in the next 75 years, he pointed out.
"The melting of glaciers may initially increase the water level in the rivers, but gradually the amount of water will decrease," he warned. According to him, if concrete steps are not taken now, then in the coming years, only mountains of stone will remain in these areas.
Satellite data reveals shocking facts
Prasad said that satellite data has been available since 1975, and is updated every 15 days. According to the data, except for a few exceptions, almost all the glaciers are melting rapidly. He warned that if global warming is not controlled, it will affect the major rivers of many countries including India. Water flow in major rivers such as Ganga, Brahmaputra, Indus and other rivers originating from Tibet is going to be hit. The decrease in their water level will directly affect the lives of 60 to 70 crore people, whose livelihood depends on fresh water, he added.
Billions of tons of ice disappear every year
He said between 2000 and 2023, the glaciers of Greenland and Antarctica lost about 270 billion tons of ice every year. The loss of that amount of ice in a year is equal to the water consumed by the entire global population in 30 years.
How can glaciers be saved?
To stop the melting of glaciers, it is most important to reduce dependence on coal and petroleum. He emphasised on adopting green energy sources like solar and wind energy. This will keep the environment clean and control global temperatures, which can slow down the process of melting ice.
Industrialisation and rising temperatures
Between 1850 and 1910, America saw rapid industrialisation, while India saw an increase in industrial development since 1975. NTPC started producing electricity from coal during this period. At present, coal production in India has reached one billion tonnes, and it is estimated to reach one and a half billion tonnes by 2030.
Although industrialisation is necessary, Prasad said pollution can be controlled by adopting clean coal technology. It is also imperative to reduce the amount of sulfur and carbon in petroleum.
Need to increase forest cover
Under the Paris Climate Agreement, India has pledged to increase forest cover. Tree plantation should be done on a large scale along the highways, so that carbon dioxide can be absorbed and the temperature can be reduced. Apart from this, planting trees on unused land can also help in saving glaciers.
The growing danger
Glaciers are melting rapidly not only in India and adjoining countries but all over the world. In Northern California too, the amount of water in rivers is decreasing due to the melting of glaciers. Many international organisations including the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) are mapping glaciers around the world, so that effective steps can be taken to avoid water crisis in future.
"If concrete efforts are not made immediately to control global temperature, then the water crisis in the Himalayas and other mountain areas may deepen in the coming years. Therefore, adopting green energy, emphasising clean coal technology and planting trees on a large scale are pressing demands of our time. Concrete and time-bound steps can also secure the future of crores of people," Prasad signed off.