Inhale, Exhale & Stretch: Know How A Himachali Coach Is Transforming Lives & Taking India’s Yoga Spirit Worldwide

Chandigarh : On June 21 International Yoga Day, when some people suddenly become conscious about age-old yoga asanas practiced by sadhakas that have immense power to heal and transform lives, there are some who have quietly followed the system since years, inculcated it into their life and are passing it on to people across generations. Meet one such person called Raman, who after two decades of consistent dedication, is known as an international coach, transforming lives through the power of yoga.

Belonging to Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Raman arrived in Chandigarh in 1994 as a young student, who was passionate about sports but never knew yoga would become his destiny. “I was a boxer and I started yoga as a part of general fitness during my time at Punjab University. But when yoga became a ritual for me is difficult to say. It in fact became a way of life,” confides Raman.

Transforming With Inhale, Exhale & Stretch, How A Himachali Coach Is Taking India’s Yoga Spirit Worldwide (ETV Bharat)

Chance played a big role in his entry into the world of yoga. “I had no clue that yoga competitions are also held. It was only after I joined the Government College of Yoga Education and Health in Sector 23 that I found yoga offers opportunities to compete and win like any other sport," reveals he.

Between 1995 and 2001, Raman participated in national yoga competitions, and bagged gold consistently. His excellence didn’t go unnoticed. In 2002, the Yoga Federation of India chose him to be a referee. After his appointment, in 2011, he began leading the Indian team as coach at the Asian Yoga Championship, which he continues even today. Under his tutelage, India’s team has ranked at the top for ten consecutive championships.

But Raman's achievements are not about medals only. The fact that he has changed the lives of hundreds others, is commendable. He has trained over 1,000 students, and many of them now are employed as yoga instructors across India and abroad. “Every year, I select 15 students from Chandigarh colleges and coach them rigorously so that they can participate in national and international events. Today, many of them are serving in police force, teaching in schools, or running their own yoga training institutes,” he adds.

On the therapeutic role of yoga, he recalls how, in 2015, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chandigarh for Yoga Day, Raman trained 35,000 people. Over one lakh participants were connected through seminars. "A survey conducted then revealed that those who practiced yoga regularly reported far few health issues than those who did not. The results were stark following which PGIMER, Chandigarh, launched a dedicated Yoga Research Centre, currently led by neuroscientist Dr. Akshay Anand.

“Yoga is more than flexibility or balance. It is more potent than medicine. Yoga cures while medicines manage,” Raman asserts. He recounts the case of a cancer patient from Pinjore, who was undergoing treatment at PGI. “Some time when I had the chance of meeting him during our Diabetes Control Campaign, I introduced him to yoga. To everyone's surprise, in two weeks, his cancer symptoms reduced significantly. Even doctors could not believe,” narrates Raman on the power yoga has.

Another memory he shares is that of a woman who came to learn yoga in 2015. “After just two weeks, her family met me and said she has gotten a new life, meaning, she was not the same old person who was irritating and angry. She had transformed into someone beautiful - a calmer person with a lively spirit.”

Despite so many cases and examples, yoga, Raman feels, is often misunderstood. “I have often seen people flocking to me and asking me to fix a health issue immediately. They expect a breathing technique will yield result so soon or a pose can fix everything. Yoga is a process, a discipline of life. It works subtly, and creates magic after months of practice," he describes.

In easy words, Raman says yoga is the only way to connect with self. Disease prevention and stress relief come later. “Consistent practice affects every bit of the body. It activates all the organs, improves breathing, and brings the body and mind into harmony. These things impact life like nothing else. The changes do not show overnight but come in a profound way.”

This International Yoga Day, Raman took centrestage in Chandigarh demonstrating how yoga transforms. But his message - adopt, adapt and make it a way of life and then see how you turn a new leaf.