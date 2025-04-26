Karan's Last Ride: Himachal Boy's Love Story With His Blue Motorbike Ends On Riverbank

Sirmaur: Tears rolled down the cheeks of all those who were present at the cremation site on the banks of Giri River, as the sight of a blue motorbike and the burning pyre side by side unfolded. Twenty four-year-old Karan Sharma from Dadahu town in Himachal Pradesh died on his birthday, and his blue sportsbike, the love of his life, stood beside him till the very end. Not that his untimely death was due to any road accident, but his family and friends chose to take the bike along to the cremation site so that Karan could say good bye to his most beloved companion during what they called it his 'last ride'.

On his birthday (April 24), after returning from the gym in the morning, Karan went for a shower when tragedy struck. His elder brother Chaman said Karan was lying unconscious in the bathroom, holding the rod of the water heater. Karan was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Karan's blue motorbike parked close to his pyre (ETV Bharat)

DSP Mukesh Dadwal said, "As per preliminary investigation, Karan came in contact with the water heater rod and died of electric shock. At the time this accident happened, he was alone in his room. The body was sent to Nahan Medical College for post mortem, and later handed over to the family on Friday."

On the very day Karan was receiving a barrage of messages and calls from people wishing and praying for his long life, he breathed his last. Karan will never return now and the pain is going to haunt his family for rest of their lives.

"It was my brother's birthday. He was getting so many birthday wishes on social media, via phone calls and messages, since morning. And by noon, he was gone. I was shocked to see my brother unconscious. I immediately took him to the hospital but it was too late by then," Chaman broke down.

Karan Sharma's motorbike (ETV Bharat)

On Friday, as Karan's family members performed his last rites, his friends and fellow bikers came with their motorcycles alongside the hearse to give him a final farewell.

"Everyone in our area knew my brother as a biker. All his friends attended his last journey. That bike was like his family, it is a part of our family now. We will always keep it safe as a memory," Chaman said.

Till the funeral pyre was completely reduced to ashes, Karan's blue bike stayed close to him, as if it was mourning for its lone rider who is gone forever.

