Himachal Pradesh Village Gets Mobile Network for First Time; PM Modi Calls Residents

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Himachal Pradesh Village Gets Mobile Network for First Time; PM Modi Calls Residents

PM Modi called the residents of Giu village in Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh after the village was connected to the mobile network for the first time. In a conversation lasting for around 14 minutes, the PM asked the villagers about the difficulties due to the lack of connectivity and the benefits it would

Lahaul Spiti: Imagine if for the first time a mobile phone rings in a village and the Prime Minister of the country calls and congratulates the villagers and inquires about the well-being of the villagers and chats them for about 15 minutes.

Locals at the Giu village of Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal were over the moon on Thursday April 18 where it actually happened. The village, which was alien to the mobile network connectivity so far, was linked to the communication network bringing cheer on the faces to the villagers.

A few months ago, a mobile tower was installed in the village and now the mobile network has also reached to the village. As soon as the network came to the village, PM Modi called a local teacher of the village named Dorje, who along with his nearby villagers talked with the PM for around 14 minutes.

The Prime Minister discussed the difficulties faced by the villagers due to lack of mobile network in the village which he came to know during his visit to the state on Diwali last year.

PM Modi had visited Kinnaur last year to celebrate Diwali during which the villagers had brought the lack of mobile connectivity to PM's notice. Villagers of Giu village said they had to travel about 7 to 8 kilometers away in search of network. The mobile tower installed in the village itself is expected to give the villagers a sigh of relief.

"Earlier, we had to go to Samdo, 8 kilometers away, for mobile network. We cannot believe that mobile network has come in our village. After your visit, the process of installation of mobile tower and land related process was completed in only 23 days," Dorje told the PM on phone.

The PM asked about the benefit of the arrival of mobile phone network to which Dorje said, "Now we will be able to give better information to our children, which can be obtained through the Internet. We will be able to easily communicate with our relatives who are away from home and local tourism will also be promoted."

It is noteworthy that Lahaul Spiti is one of the most inaccessible districts not only of Himachal but also of the country. During the snowfall season, this district used to be cut off from the country and the world for about six months of the year.

After the construction of Atal Tunnel, people have got a sigh of relief. Lack of mobile network, lack of mobile connectivity in remote areas like Giu made the life of villagers even more difficult. The PM said that after the BJP formed the government in 2014, the aim was to provide electricity and mobile phone network to every village.

  1. Read more: Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi dials Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali victim who is BJP's Basirhat candidate
  2. PM Modi Dials Bengal BJP Candidate, Lauds Her Effort to Ensure 'Looted Money' Return to Poor
  3. War Clouds Hovering over World, Strong BJP Govt Needed to Protect Country, Says PM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.