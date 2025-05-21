ETV Bharat / offbeat

Climate And Environment | How High-flying Young Electricians Are Wiring UK's Energy Switch

Overhead Line Apprentices are instructed on a pylon at the National Grid Training centre in Eakring, central England, on April 28, 2025. ( AFP )

Eakring: Perched 45 metres (148 feet) high, young apprentice electricians replace a connection atop a pylon. In the UK, National Grid recruitment is at full power as its electricity network adapts for renewables.

As new production sites multiply, particularly for wind and solar power, the privately-run company that owns the high-voltage pylons and cables in England and Wales said it is implementing "the largest overhaul of the electricity grid in generations".

"It's quite fun and exciting really," Becky Hodgson, an overhead lines trainee, enthused at the prospect of "connecting" the UK's future energy needs.

At the National Grid training centre in Eakring, a village in central England, 25-year-old Hodgson unwinds rope from a winch at the foot of a large pylon.

To the sound of an engine and pulleys, a suspended walkway rises towards her classmates.

A photograph taken on April 28, 2025 shows a warning sign hangs from an electricity pylon in the National Grid Training centre in Eakring, central England. (AFP)

Hailing from near Newcastle in northeast England, a region famous for its coal mining heritage, Hodgson is delighted to be part of the nation's new energy chapter.

"It's ticking all the boxes for me," said the apprentice whose grandfather mined coal, which up until recently was used to fire British power stations.

"From a young age I've always been really into climbing, and adventurous pursuits," Hodgson, sporting a fluorescent orange vest and blue hard hat, told AFP.

- 'Massive challenge' -

With the UK one of the most advanced countries in Europe in terms of renewable energy, National Grid plans to invest £35 billion ($47 billion) by 2031 to transform its electricity network.

The installation of new pylons, often favoured over underground or submarine cables owing to their lower cost, is causing friction among local residents across the country.

Faced with growing demand for electricity and the need to source energy where it is produced, "we need more wires", insisted Zac Richardson, chief engineer at National Grid.

The company has seen the number of training days surge 75 percent over three years, driven largely by growth in staff.