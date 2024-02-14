Is High Density Apple Farming Threat to South Kashmir's Famed Almond Industry?

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): With residents in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir getting attracted towards high density apple plantations in the temptation of more returns, traditional almond trees are being cut down and converted into high density apple orchards. While the switch might get the farmers instant returns, the move is being seen as a threat to the almond industry in the long run. South Kashmir's Pulwama district is known throughout the valley for farming and farmers here are adopting modern technology.

The Horticulture Department has introduced a valley wide scheme for High Density Fruits several years ago, under which the farmers of Pulwama district have benefited and converted their traditional fruit orchards to high density apple orchards. In the same Pulwama district, there are several thousands of kanals of land where the farmers of the district cultivate almonds and these groves are considered suitable for almond cultivation.

However, with the introduction of high density apple plantation, the almond groves on several kanals have been cut on a large scale, which is still going on. Pulwama district used to produce the most almonds, but high density farming is being seen as a threat to the industry. The Horticulture department says that they have developed high density plants for almonds as well, but the method has not yet reached the farmers.

Locals said that the almond crop was not getting them reasonable prices amid rising costs of farming due to which they were forced to cut the traditional almond plantations and are adopting high density apples. The locals said that the high density apple farming was providing them relatively higher returns as compared to traditional almond cultivation. It remains to be seen whether the latest technology will be detrimental to the valley's famed almonds in the long run.