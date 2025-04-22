Helicopter Wedding A Notch Higher: Uttar Pradesh Farmer Sells Rs 50 Lakh Bumper Crop To Bring Home Son's Bride In Chopper

Jhansi: Call it extravagance or love for the family. A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi has squandered a whopping Rs 50 lakh fetched from the crops to bring the bride of his son home in a helicopter.

Exciting scenes were on display at Dedar village of Chirgaon development block of Jhansi on Monday as Abhishek, son of Deep Chandra Yadav brought his bride Jyoti hailing from the nearby village Parsa.

After the marriage ceremony was completed in Khajuraho on Monday, the bride was brought to the village Dedar by a helicopter. As soon as the helicopter hovered over the sky of the village, a large number of villagers gathered to witness the rare wedding procession.

As soon as the helicopter landed in the field, the women of the family completed the rituals of welcoming the daughter-in-law and embracing her into the family.

Sold Crops Worth Rs 50 Lakh For Helicopter Ride

The groom's father, Deepchandra Yadav said that it was his father's dream that among the weddings in the family, there should be one wedding in which the daughter-in-law's reception is held via helicopter.

“To make the dream of the elders come true, we tried to bring home the bride in a helicopter in all the weddings held in the family till now, but somehow, it could not materialise. This year, we had a bumper crop, which helped in bringing the bride in a helicopter,” Yadav said.

'Never Dreamt Of Sitting In A Helicopter'

Groom Abhishek said that the decision to hold the reception via a helicopter was taken with everyone's consent.

“The villagers should also marry their children with pomp and show, so that the village can be recognized as a prosperous village,” Abhishek said.

As for the bride Jyoti, she said that she had never even dreamt that she would get a chance to go to her in-laws' house in a helicopter after the wedding.

“It was the result of the efforts of my in-laws that I got the opportunity to sit in a helicopter”.