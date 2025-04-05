From Alexander's Coins To Vintage Radios, Man From Puri In Odisha Collects & Preserves Pieces Of History

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: Time seemed to have stood still in one of the houses in the Siddhamahavir locality of Puri, known as the pilgrim town, where nuggets from the past have been meticulously preserved for posterity. No, it is not a museum, neither is it a historical site. It is the house of Hector Mishra, a collector of currency notes and coins, vintage radios, stamps, envelopes and much more, which is tucked in the midst of many residential buildings and has remained away from limelight despite being an active archive.

Mishra, a businessman in his 50s, has spent most part of his life in collecting these antique pieces to develop his personal treasure trove. His tryst with the remnants of the past began when he was a student of class 5. Unlike his peers in the school who would spend their pocket money in buying goodies, Mishra preferred spending it on something more worthwhile.

From Alexander's Coins To Vintage Radios, Man From Puri In Odisha Has Preserved Pieces Of History Together (ETV Bharat)

His first such purchase was a Korean banknote for Rs 5.50, which sparked in him a lifelong fascination. As he grew, his love for antiques too increased. And encouraging him in this effort were his brothers Amarendra and Satyabrat Mishra.

Soon he drowned himself in the world of numismatics and philately, expanding his collection by the months and years. Today, his house is an archive with over 3,000 coins, 1,300 banknotes from 171 countries, 67 vintage radios, and 65 rare postcards and envelopes.

A Coin for Every Era

In the entire collection, Mishra’s most favourite are are coins dating back to the time of Alexander the Great, and those from the Mauryan Empire, Nanda Dynasty, Kushan Empire and rulers like Sher Shah Suri, Akbar and Aurangzeb. There are coins from the princely states, the Mughal era and colonial India. Some of the oldest coins he has are more than 2,000 years old.

“Each coin I have has a story to tell - about its ruler, the society, economy, and culture of the time,” he says taking pride in his collection.

A World of Banknotes

Mishra has banknotes from across 171 countries, featuring some of the rare and historically important currency notes. Like the world’s first plastic currency note, issued in Australia; the smallest banknote from China, India’s first bank note post-Independence which was printed in 1948; a rare Rs 100 note from 1950 and a Rs 10 note from 1955 and 20 banknotes from East India Company era.

“I believe nothing can enable us to learn history better than the tangible artifacts. Banknotes are the best means to narrate the political and economic shifts of their time,” Mishra explains, hinting that he does not want to publicize his archive.

Preserving the Vintage

Mishra is also fond of vintage communication devices, owning 67 different types of old radios, including rare models from brands like Marconi, Victor, Zenith, Grundig, Sony, Murphy, Philips, and Motorola. But his personal favourite has been the submarine radio used in naval operations. He is also the proud owner of the largest radio made by National Panasonic, a relic from the golden age of radio broadcasting.

Besides, he has a collection of 65 old postcards and envelopes, dating back to 1845-1898. "These relics provide insight into how communication evolved before India’s Independence. He even owns the first postal letter issued after India gained independence.

A Mission to Inspire the Next Generation

Mishra makes it a point to participate in exhibitions across Odisha and beyond, where he displays his antiques to educate people, particularly students, about history. As a member of the All Odisha Philatelic and Numismatic Association, he also works together with other antique collectors so that historical awareness is created among the younger generations.

“Our younger generation is losing touch with history,” Mishra laments, adding, “I wish to spark curiosity among students so that they get inspired to rummage through the past. How we preserve history is upto us.”

In 2017, Mishra was conferred the All India Numismatic Association’s highest award for paper note collection in Delhi.

For Mishra, collecting is not owning rare objects only but an effort to preserve legacy. “Every artifact in my collection is a piece of history. I hope that through my work, the younger generation will understand the importance of history and take an interest in preserving it.”