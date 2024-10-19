Mallur Gutta: Heaven Of Medicinal Plants, Over 500 Species Flourish In 200 Hectares

Mulugu: Mallur Gutta is home to an exceptional and rare species of medicinal plants in this district of Telangana.
Located in the Mangapet Mandal, this hill nurtures more than 500 species of medicinal plants blooming across nearly approximately 200 hectares. This was revealed by a rapid assessment survey conducted jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).
In 2000, the area was declared a medicinal plant conservation area as some rare and crucial medicinal plants were found on Mallur Gutta. The species include Neelathati, Nelagummadi, Saraswati, Pilladugu vine, Kakijanga, Ishwari, Devapatra, Wild Amla, Wild Tulsi, Hill Turmeric, Atukudu vine, Maredu, Shatavari, Tellagurija, Neela Usiri, Naramamidi, and Sarpagandha.
Ayurvedic practitioners said the plants had remarkable medicinal values and were widely popular in traditional medicine, uplifting the region's rich biodiversity.
Herbal Park Proposal and Conservation Efforts
Mallur Gutta has been the proposed site for an herbal park in the state to preserve and promote these rare plants. In 2000 and 2018, on the recommendations of the Forest Department, the hill was considered for the project.
However, illegal harvesting and smuggling of these species in recent years triggered concerns among the locals and environmentalists alike.
Sutari Satish, an environmentalist from Hanumakonda, said there was a need to start research on medicinal plants in Mallur Gutta so that the area is preserved and saved.
Meanwhile, Mulugu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rahul Kishan Jadhav suggested that a special expert team of botanists, botany professors, and others should intervene.
“This team will conduct a comprehensive survey of the mound and submit a detailed report to the government. The Forest Department is committed to taking the necessary steps to conserve the medicinal plants in line with government directives,” he said.
“These conservation efforts aim to protect and preserve the biodiversity of Mallur Gutta, ensuring that its medicinal plant species continue to thrive for future generations,” he added.
Read More