Mallur Gutta: Heaven Of Medicinal Plants, Over 500 Species Flourish In 200 Hectares

Mulugu: Mallur Gutta is home to an exceptional and rare species of medicinal plants in this district of Telangana.

Located in the Mangapet Mandal, this hill nurtures more than 500 species of medicinal plants blooming across nearly approximately 200 hectares. This was revealed by a rapid assessment survey conducted jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

In 2000, the area was declared a medicinal plant conservation area as some rare and crucial medicinal plants were found on Mallur Gutta. The species include Neelathati, Nelagummadi, Saraswati, Pilladugu vine, Kakijanga, Ishwari, Devapatra, Wild Amla, Wild Tulsi, Hill Turmeric, Atukudu vine, Maredu, Shatavari, Tellagurija, Neela Usiri, Naramamidi, and Sarpagandha.

Ayurvedic practitioners said the plants had remarkable medicinal values and were widely popular in traditional medicine, uplifting the region's rich biodiversity.

Herbal Park Proposal and Conservation Efforts

Mallur Gutta has been the proposed site for an herbal park in the state to preserve and promote these rare plants. In 2000 and 2018, on the recommendations of the Forest Department, the hill was considered for the project.