ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mallur Gutta: Heaven Of Medicinal Plants, Over 500 Species Flourish In 200 Hectares

The area was declared a medicinal plant conservation area in 2000 as some rare and crucial medicinal plants were found there

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 minutes ago

Mallur Gattu is home to some rare species of medicinal plants
Hills of Mallur Gattu (ETV Bharat)

Mulugu: Mallur Gutta is home to an exceptional and rare species of medicinal plants in this district of Telangana.

Located in the Mangapet Mandal, this hill nurtures more than 500 species of medicinal plants blooming across nearly approximately 200 hectares. This was revealed by a rapid assessment survey conducted jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

In 2000, the area was declared a medicinal plant conservation area as some rare and crucial medicinal plants were found on Mallur Gutta. The species include Neelathati, Nelagummadi, Saraswati, Pilladugu vine, Kakijanga, Ishwari, Devapatra, Wild Amla, Wild Tulsi, Hill Turmeric, Atukudu vine, Maredu, Shatavari, Tellagurija, Neela Usiri, Naramamidi, and Sarpagandha.

Ayurvedic practitioners said the plants had remarkable medicinal values and were widely popular in traditional medicine, uplifting the region's rich biodiversity.

Herbal Park Proposal and Conservation Efforts

Mallur Gutta has been the proposed site for an herbal park in the state to preserve and promote these rare plants. In 2000 and 2018, on the recommendations of the Forest Department, the hill was considered for the project.

However, illegal harvesting and smuggling of these species in recent years triggered concerns among the locals and environmentalists alike.

Sutari Satish, an environmentalist from Hanumakonda, said there was a need to start research on medicinal plants in Mallur Gutta so that the area is preserved and saved.

Meanwhile, Mulugu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rahul Kishan Jadhav suggested that a special expert team of botanists, botany professors, and others should intervene.

“This team will conduct a comprehensive survey of the mound and submit a detailed report to the government. The Forest Department is committed to taking the necessary steps to conserve the medicinal plants in line with government directives,” he said.

“These conservation efforts aim to protect and preserve the biodiversity of Mallur Gutta, ensuring that its medicinal plant species continue to thrive for future generations,” he added.

Read More

  1. Pamban Bridge: An Indian Engineering And Architectural Marvel
  2. Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

Mulugu: Mallur Gutta is home to an exceptional and rare species of medicinal plants in this district of Telangana.

Located in the Mangapet Mandal, this hill nurtures more than 500 species of medicinal plants blooming across nearly approximately 200 hectares. This was revealed by a rapid assessment survey conducted jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

In 2000, the area was declared a medicinal plant conservation area as some rare and crucial medicinal plants were found on Mallur Gutta. The species include Neelathati, Nelagummadi, Saraswati, Pilladugu vine, Kakijanga, Ishwari, Devapatra, Wild Amla, Wild Tulsi, Hill Turmeric, Atukudu vine, Maredu, Shatavari, Tellagurija, Neela Usiri, Naramamidi, and Sarpagandha.

Ayurvedic practitioners said the plants had remarkable medicinal values and were widely popular in traditional medicine, uplifting the region's rich biodiversity.

Herbal Park Proposal and Conservation Efforts

Mallur Gutta has been the proposed site for an herbal park in the state to preserve and promote these rare plants. In 2000 and 2018, on the recommendations of the Forest Department, the hill was considered for the project.

However, illegal harvesting and smuggling of these species in recent years triggered concerns among the locals and environmentalists alike.

Sutari Satish, an environmentalist from Hanumakonda, said there was a need to start research on medicinal plants in Mallur Gutta so that the area is preserved and saved.

Meanwhile, Mulugu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rahul Kishan Jadhav suggested that a special expert team of botanists, botany professors, and others should intervene.

“This team will conduct a comprehensive survey of the mound and submit a detailed report to the government. The Forest Department is committed to taking the necessary steps to conserve the medicinal plants in line with government directives,” he said.

“These conservation efforts aim to protect and preserve the biodiversity of Mallur Gutta, ensuring that its medicinal plant species continue to thrive for future generations,” he added.

Read More

  1. Pamban Bridge: An Indian Engineering And Architectural Marvel
  2. Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANAMALLUR GUTTAMALLUR GUTTA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.