Haveri: That he is furry makes no difference for the Prabhugowda family in Kakol village of Karnataka's Haveri district. For, they treat him like their own child, perhaps their second. Before you get confused, let us tell you that we are talking about Hanumantha Gowda, a pet monkey whom this family has been raising like their own son for the last four years.

Four years ago, it was on April 29 that Hanumantha Gowda, a male monkey, was found and adopted by Prabhugowda and his wife Manjula.

He's Our Second Son: Karnataka Family Celebrates Pet Monkey Hanumantha Gowda's Birthday With A Grand Event (ETV Bharat)

As Hanumantha turned four on Tuesday, the family members threw a grand birthday party in the village, celebrating with balloon decoration, cake cutting and non-stop music, with relatives and locals joining them in large number.

On his birthday, Hanumantha was dressed in new clothes. This time, a two-kg cake was arranged and he himself cut the cake. His favourite chocolate was gifted to him and then villagers enjoyed cake slices and special Mandakki Khara, a snack famous in North Karnataka.

2-kg cake for birthday celebration (ETV Bharat)

Just like other family members, Hanumantha shares a deep bond with Prabhugowda and Manjula. His diet includes chapati and vegetables like carrot and cucumber. Fruits like apple and banana are also part of his daily meals. The couple bathes him every day and takes care of him like their younger child.

He's Our Second Son: Karnataka Family Celebrates Pet Monkey Hanumantha Gowda's Birthday With A Grand Event (ETV Bharat)

While initially locals found it unusual that the family had adopted a monkey as a son, over time, Hanumantha Gowda became familiar with most people in the village. He also accompanies the family during local events, including wedding ceremonies, where people are often seen taking selfies with him.

Karnataka Family Celebrates Pet Monkey Hanumantha Gowda's Birthday With A Grand Event (ETV Bharat)

Prabhugowda adores Hanumantha, for, he believes that his arrival brought good fortune to his family. "We have a son. Hanumantha, our second son, came to our lives as a blessing. When at home, he (the pet) guards the house, and when he is taken to the farm, he protects the crops and keeps the birds away," says Prabhugowda.