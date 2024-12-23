Hazaribagh's Hornbill: The Bird With Two Beaks And A Clean Nesting Habit

Hazaribagh: Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, renowned for its natural beauty, is home to a variety of rare birds, including the Hornbill, or 'Dhanesh', a bird distinguished by its two beaks- one for eating and the other for display. This remarkable bird has also become a symbol of cleanliness in the avian world. The Hornbill, with its distinctive appearance, stands out for its unique features.

"This bird is different from all others; it has two beaks, with one being functional and the other enhancing its beauty," explains an environmentalist from Hazaribagh, Murari Singh, who has worked extensively on studying birds in the region. "The upper beak is for display, while the lower beak is used for eating," he added.

Hornbills are typically found in the forest areas of Hazaribagh, though they sometimes venture into the city. Despite being a wild bird, it is known for its remarkable cleanliness, a rarity in the bird kingdom. Unlike other birds that are often associated with leaving droppings around their nests, the Hornbill keeps its environment clean.

Hazaribagh's Hornbill (Hazaribagh's Hornbill)

The female Hornbill plays a crucial role in nest-building and egg-laying. Once the eggs are laid, the male Hornbill steps in, ensuring the nest remains tidy. "The male Hornbill deposits dry bark into the nest. As the chicks grow, they start making a mess, and the male removes the soiled bark. It acts as a sort of 'diaper', keeping the nest clean," Singh said.

This behaviour is unique and contributes to the Hornbill's reputation for being a clean bird. The species is often found in remote areas of Hazaribagh, where cleanliness is a key factor in nest selection. The Hornbill is a grey-coloured bird native to Hazaribagh, although other colourful species are documented in books.

Singh, who has spent years studying the region's birds, highlights the Hornbill's preferences for clean, secluded areas. "Its life runs on what I call the 'diaper formula'," Singh added. "This is a bird that values cleanliness above all," he said.

With its fascinating habits and rare qualities, the Hornbill continues to capture the attention of bird watchers and environmentalists in Hazaribagh, a place where nature thrives in harmony.