Haveri: Parents Build 'Shiva Dhyana Mandir' In Memory Of Son Who Died In Ukraine-Russia War

Haveri: Naveen Gyanagoudar, a talented student from Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district, who was studying medicine in Ukraine, was killed in the Russia-Ukraine war three years ago.

The entire country had mourned the demise of Naveen Gyanagoudar, who had a great desire to study MBBS and become a doctor and serve the poor. He was born to Shekhar Gyanagoudar and Vijayalakshmi.

Accordingly, Naveen, who scored high marks in the Pre-University Course (PUC) exam, had also written the medical entrance exam. However, he did not get a government seat due to his low marks. To study MBBS in a private institution, a lot of money was needed. Since he did not have that much money, Ukraine came to his attention.

He decided to pursue a medical career by taking admission in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he could do MBBS for just Rs 25 to 50 lakhs. He had only a few months left to complete his MBBS degree. Meanwhile, a war had broken out between Russia and Ukraine. All the Indians had left Ukraine and started returning home. Similarly, Naveen Gyanagoudar was also returning to India with his companions. However, when he went out to bring breakfast to his friends in Kharkiv, he was killed in a bomb blast by Russia.

The entry to the 'Shiva Dhyana Mandir' (ETV Bharat)

Ironically, Mahashivratri was being celebrated in India that day. Shivaratri means devotion to Lord Shiva. Naveen, who used to do fasting and chanting on Mahashivratri, died that day.

Naveen Gyanagowdar was the only Indian student to die in the Ukraine-Russia war. In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, along with many other political leaders of the country, consoled the Shekhar Gyanagoudar-Vijayalakshmi couple, who had heard the news of their son's death.

The Prime Minister himself had called the deceased Naveen Gyanagoudar's father and informed him of the matter. The parents of the students of the district, who had gone to study with Naveen were devastated by the situation of their children. There was concern whether his body would even reach India or not. Finally, on 23 March 2022, his body reached his hometown Chalageri.

Naveen Gyanagoudar's body reached India through the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Naveen's body was kept at his home, where the family was in mourning after losing their son, and then his last rites were performed. In a noble gesture, Shekhar and his wife donated their son's body to Davanagere Hospital for the purpose of medical research and education.

However, the hospital that Naveen Gyanagoudar was supposed to build, the dream of serving the poor, remained unfulfilled. But Naveen Gyanagoudar's parents have built a beautiful Shiva Dhyana Mandir next to their house in his name.

The Shiva Dhyana Mandir was built on a land measuring about 21 feet long and 17 feet wide, and it was dedicated to the public on the day of Maha Shivaratri. A two-and-a-half-foot Shivalinga has been installed in it They have placed a portrait of their deceased son Naveen Gyanagoudar next to it.

"Our son had a dream of becoming a doctor and building a hospital. However, due to fate, it was not possible. However, we have built a Shiva Dhyana Mandir in his memory," said Shekhar Gyanagoudar and his wife Vijayalakshmi.

"We have built the temple at a cost of about Rs five lakh. Mental health is important for physical ailments and diseases. Meditation is important for this mental health. By building this meditation temple, we have found a way to find a solution to mental and physical ailments. Various religious programs, including meditation, are held here daily. Whenever we feel bored and remember our son, we come to this Shiva Dhyana Mandir and sit for a while. Our departed son's wish was not fulfilled. Finally, doing something to help the public in this way, has relieved some of the boredom," the couple added.