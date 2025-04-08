Haryana Where Helicopters Turn Crowd-Pullers In Weddings

Nuh: Not just band big fat farmhouses, band, baaja and baaraat, the weddings go a notch higher with the arrival of helicopters in weddings in Haryana. The craze has assumed such a proportion that nowadays wedding extravaganzas where helicopters fly brides to destinations seem no longer uncommon in the state. Still, such weddings continue to draw crowds.

Over the last one and a quarter months, four women of the district flew to in-laws' house in helicopters. On Monday, Karishma, a woman from the Nat Mohalla of Tawadu town, flew in a helicopter on her wedding day.

The occasion brought cheers to the Nat community as such a 'helicopter wedding' was organised by the sect for the first time. A huge crowd gathered to see the sight. Finally, police and fire brigade personnel had to intervene to control the crowd.

Crowd gather to watch 'helicopter-flying couple'

A stream of curious onlookers crowded the Haridwar Lal Mahavidyalaya College campus of Tawadu even before the helicopter landed. As soon as the helicopter was seen hovering in the sky, the people present there cheered the sight and captured this special moment on their mobile cameras.

Groom Arun, bride Karishma and their family members, ready to board the helicopter, also looked excited by this atmosphere. Before the farewell, Karishma, her husband Arun and father Satbir expressed their happiness. Satbir said, "This is the first time in our society, that a couple opted for a helicopter wedding. It is a sign of good fortune for us."

The baraatis came to Tawadu from Mehrauli, Delhi. Arun said his father had a long-standing wish that the bride should come home by helicopter at his son's wedding. Arun comes from a businessman's family. Earlier on March 4, a woman from the Dalit community from Nuh, then another one from the Meo community from Akeda village opted for a similar wedding. On the same day, a woman from Meo community from Pingawan flew in a helicopter for her wedding.