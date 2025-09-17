ETV Bharat / offbeat

Haryana Maths Teacher's Last Lesson: Arranges Wedding Of Poor Girl On Retirement Day

Last Day Of Service As New Beginning In Life Bisla, who hails from Jabala village in Karnal, went straight to the bride Kismat's house at Rangrutikheda village on her wedding day. After the wedding procession arrived from Faral village in Kaithal, Bisla solemnized Kismat's wedding with all the rituals and then bid farewell to her.

"Instead of spending lakhs of rupees on a retirement party, it is better to help someone in need and set an example in society, because there is no greater virtuous act than getting a daughter married,” Bisla, who retired from his service on August 31, told ETV Bharat. Now that he is free from his school responsibilities, Bisla wants to fulfill his social responsibilities.

Karnal: Satpal Bisla did not throw a lavish party or a grand feast on the day of his retirement. Bisla, a veteran Mathematics teacher, made a calculated decision by arranging a wedding of a poor girl from his nearby village!

Karnal teacher Satpal Bisla arranges wedding of Kismat

Belonging to the Valmiki community, Kismat's mother has passed away while her father's financial condition is weak. But Bisla did not let poverty dampen the wedding. He turned the last day of his service as a new dawn in Kismat's life. Bisla not only arranged the marriage of the poor girl but also bore the entire cost of the wedding, setting an example for the society.

Gifts To The Bride For A New Beginning

The Karnal teacher also gifted Kismat the necessary items for setting up her home. This included a wardrobe, a chair, a table, a bed, and many other essential items. Bisla said that when bidding farewell to Kismat, it is also his social responsibility to provide her with the necessary items for her new life. "This is just the beginning. He will arrange more such marriages in the future."

Karnal teacher Satpal Bisla arranges wedding of Kismat

Bisla began his career as a mathematics teacher in 1995. He taught mathematics to thousands of children for nearly 30 years, and his last posting was at Government Middle School, Rangrutikheda. Even on his retirement, he decided to send a positive message to society. Bisla's wife, Kelo Devi, teaches Hindi at a government school in Jalmana. The couple's two sons are veterinary doctors.

Karnal teacher Satpal Bisla

The Nation Builder's Appeal

Bisla appealed to people to actively participate in such noble causes. He believes that daughters were not just the responsibility of one family, but of the entire society.

Karnal teacher Satpal Bisla

He said that it was important to collectively arrange marriages for daughters, especially those from financially poor families.