Empathy For Disabled Pet Was Force Behind Designing Happy Cart

Bhopal: For a person used to be being greeted by a pet jumping around, nothing can be more painful to see the same pet lying desolate in pain and unable to move. In such circumstances, the eyes of the pet that cannot convey its emotions say everything.

This was the painful experience that Utkarsh Gare went through when he saw the suffering his dog was going through. It was his personal experience with his pet named Happy that inspired him to invent a wheelchair for disabled animals. He dedicated it to his pet by naming it Happy Cart.

"In 2016, Happy was diagnosed with a serious illness that left its hind limbs paralysed. Slowly, it became immobile and kept sitting at one place looking desolate and depressed. It was then that the idea struck me and I made a wheelchair for Happy from some old pipes and tires," Utkarsh shared.

A cart which has come as a boon for the pets (ETV Bharat)

For this resident of Sharda Nagar in Bhopal, his invention has evolved into a business. After completing his Master of Business Administration (MBA), Utkarsh was working for a private company till he came up with his invention. For the last nine years he has been working to give a new life to animals like dogs and cats. He is earning well from his enterprise.

His invention offers hope to many animals who face the grim prospect of being abandoned by their owners once afflicted by any disease that makes them immobile. The Happy Cart helps disabled dogs run and roam around. Quite often, it also helps them recover from certain ailments that make animals immobile.