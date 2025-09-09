Empathy For Disabled Pet Was Force Behind Designing Happy Cart
The wheelchair was designed by a Bhopal resident after his own dog became immobile
Bhopal: For a person used to be being greeted by a pet jumping around, nothing can be more painful to see the same pet lying desolate in pain and unable to move. In such circumstances, the eyes of the pet that cannot convey its emotions say everything.
This was the painful experience that Utkarsh Gare went through when he saw the suffering his dog was going through. It was his personal experience with his pet named Happy that inspired him to invent a wheelchair for disabled animals. He dedicated it to his pet by naming it Happy Cart.
"In 2016, Happy was diagnosed with a serious illness that left its hind limbs paralysed. Slowly, it became immobile and kept sitting at one place looking desolate and depressed. It was then that the idea struck me and I made a wheelchair for Happy from some old pipes and tires," Utkarsh shared.
For this resident of Sharda Nagar in Bhopal, his invention has evolved into a business. After completing his Master of Business Administration (MBA), Utkarsh was working for a private company till he came up with his invention. For the last nine years he has been working to give a new life to animals like dogs and cats. He is earning well from his enterprise.
His invention offers hope to many animals who face the grim prospect of being abandoned by their owners once afflicted by any disease that makes them immobile. The Happy Cart helps disabled dogs run and roam around. Quite often, it also helps them recover from certain ailments that make animals immobile.
Utkarsh got his invention officially registered in 2019, although he had developed it in 2016, “Initially there was little demand but now 2,000 to 2,500 Happy Carts are sold every year, he disclosed while sharing that more than 15,000 Happy Carts have been used by disabled dogs.
An interesting aspect of this device is that it facilitates urination and releasing faeces of the animals that are using it.
Utkarsh told ETV Bharat, “Initially there was very little awareness about this device in India and the devices being used were imported from other countries. Which cost Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. The Happy Cart is available for around Rs 5,000 and if it has to be sent to the other states, the cost including shipping comes to a little more than Rs 6,000.”
He shared that like every invention there were a lot of initial problems that came his way. These included procurement of raw material, designing the sitting space and facilitating the easing of waste. But gradual improvements were made with the help of veterinary experts and the final product was developed.
He disclosed that the customisation of Happy Cart for an animal is done in accordance with its physical specifications like weight.
“Doctors are consulted about its specific design and the cost is calculated. The Happy Cart is completely user-friendly," Utkarsh disclosed.
