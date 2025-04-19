Happy Birthday 'Tree': Haryana School Teacher's Unique Celebration To Instill Love For Nature

Faridabad: Birthday events are no longer reserved for people and pets only, for, a school teacher from Sector 91 of Faridabad, Haryana, was found throwing a grand party to celebrate what he claims as the birthday of a Neem Tree which he had planted outside his house four years ago.

His message is clear - Love and respect nature, and the nature will nurture you back.

On Saturday, Ashok Upadhyay and his family members celebrated the Neem Tree's fourth birthday in presence of neighbours and several locals. For the last four years, every single person in the area has been witness to this tree's birthday celebrations, something which is unusual yet beautiful. Even a cake was cut and the corridor was fully decorated to give everyone a real feel of birthday event. "Trees also deserve love just like we people do," says Ashok.

Ashok is a teacher by profession, but for the last 25 years, he has also been taking an active role in planting trees to protect the environment. As per his estimations, he has planted hundreds of saplings across parks, along the streets and in some vacant plots, which have now become fully-grown trees. Even the Neem tree, which is the centre of birthday celebrations every year, was part of his solo plantation drive. The same tree has become his family now.

He says, "All the trees on earth are natural resources, beneficial in some or the other way. They keep our environment clean and I feel it is our duty to do something for them. This is why every year we carry out a plantation drive to create awareness so that more and more people are encouraged to plant and take care of the trees the same way I do."

"I have been planting trees for almost 25 years now. So far, I have planted hundreds of trees. There are many parks in our society, where the Municipal Corporation has undertaken plantation but those are not well maintained. I take care of those plants. Anywhere there is a need, I myself go there to plant the tree. There was not much vacant space outside our house, so we planted a neem tree, which is now four years old. Every year I celebrate its birthday, just like we celebrate a child's birthday. This is not just a tree but a member of our family. In villages, situation is still fine, but in cities, trees are being cut every day, which consequently leads to rising temperature. If we don't plant trees, a day will come when breathing itself will become difficult," Ashok said.

"To save the environment, we must plant trees. That is what I am doing, and will continue to do," he added.

Ashok's neighbours even took a day off to join the celebration. "People often celebrate birthday of their family members and pets. A tree's birthday is rare, this is the first time that I have witnessed something like this. I had heard that the neighbour uncle (Ashok) celebrates the birthday of his neem tree every year. This time I took leave from my work and decided to attend this birthday. We see trees being cut in the Aravalli forests of Faridabad. We must plant more trees. Ashok uncle is an inspiration," said Vinish.

Another neighbour Harish, who serves in the Army, said, "I often stay in the jungles, and I get a peaceful sleep there because forests are full of trees. But when I come home during holidays, such is the situation that I am unable to stay in the house without switching on AC. We need more trees around us."

What Faridabad witnessed wasn't just a birthday celebration; it was a wake-up call for action towards environment protection before it's too late.

Also Read

Meet Faridabad's 'tree-man', Jaswant Pawar, on a mission to "plant love and life"