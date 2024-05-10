Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 20 Best Wishes To Greet on Akha Teej

Hyderabad: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a major spring festival celebrated by Hindus and Jains. It takes place on the 3rd day of the Vaisakha month in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival is celebrated on Friday, May 10.

The festival is considered to be very auspicious and is associated with good fortune, prosperity, and wealth. It is also a time of new beginnings, such as starting new businesses, getting married, and investing in high-value assets such as gold or property.

As we all celebrate Akshaya Tritiya today, here are some of the best wishes to share with your near and dear ones: