ETV Bharat / offbeat

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2024: 20 Best Wishes To Greet on Akha Teej

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Etv Bharat
Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2024(Getty Images)

Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated with great fervour and spiritualism across the country today. Here are some of the best wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones. Also, ETV Bharat wishes all our readers a very happy and blessed Akshaya Tritiya!

Hyderabad: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is a major spring festival celebrated by Hindus and Jains. It takes place on the 3rd day of the Vaisakha month in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival is celebrated on Friday, May 10.

The festival is considered to be very auspicious and is associated with good fortune, prosperity, and wealth. It is also a time of new beginnings, such as starting new businesses, getting married, and investing in high-value assets such as gold or property.

As we all celebrate Akshaya Tritiya today, here are some of the best wishes to share with your near and dear ones:

  1. May this Akshaya Tritiya bring boundless prosperity and joy to you and your loved ones.
  2. Wishing you an abundance of success and happiness on this auspicious occasion.
  3. May the blessings of Akshaya Tritiya fill your life with eternal wealth and prosperity.
  4. Here's to new beginnings and endless opportunities on Akshaya Tritiya.
  5. May this Akshaya Tritiya mark the start of a prosperous and fulfilling journey for you.
  6. Wishing you wealth, health, and happiness that lasts a lifetime on Akshaya Tritiya.
  7. May the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu be with you on this Akshaya Tritiya.
  8. May your life be filled with infinite blessings and prosperity on Akshaya Tritiya.
  9. Wishing you and your family an abundance of happiness and success on this auspicious day.
  10. May the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya bring you limitless prosperity and good fortune.
  11. On this Akshaya Tritiya, may you find endless opportunities to grow and prosper in all aspects of life.
  12. May the divine grace of Goddess Lakshmi shower upon you on Akshaya Tritiya and always.
  13. Wishing you a lifetime of wealth, health, and happiness as you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya.
  14. May this Akshaya Tritiya fill your life with prosperity and blessings that never diminish.
  15. Here's to a day filled with positivity, prosperity, and joy. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!
  16. May the auspicious vibes of Akshaya Tritiya bring you and your family endless happiness and prosperity.
  17. On this Akshaya Tritiya, may you be blessed with success, prosperity, and good fortune.
  18. May the divine energy of this auspicious day bring you peace, love, and prosperity.
  19. Wishing you a day filled with abundance and joy as you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya.
  20. May this Akshaya Tritiya pave the way for a future filled with prosperity, success, and happiness for you and your loved ones.

TAGGED:

AKHA TEEJBEST WISHES ON AKSHAYA TRITIYABEST PICTURES FOR AKSHAYA TRITIYABEST CAPTIONS ON AKSHAYA TRITIYAAKSHAYA TRITIYA 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.