Ratlam’s Half A Dozen Villages Await Cotton From Semliya Village’s Muslim Family On Diwali
The Mansoori family has been distributing cotton for lamp wicks for almost two centuries.
Ratlam: Festivals are occasions when religious and social segregations get blurred to induce inclusivity. This is best highlighted in half a dozen villages in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, where a Muslim family from Semliya village has been going door to door distributing cotton on Diwali.
The Mansoori family has come to be known as the cotton-distributing family, and Hindu households await their arrival on Diwali for a tradition that is almost two centuries old.
The Mansoori family is following a tradition that is more than 200 years old, and the families of Gafur Khan Mansoori, Ramzani Mansoori, Ishak Shah and Yusuf Mansoori continue with their ancestral responsibilities.
Yusuf Mansoori explained that he starts distributing cotton for the wicks for lighting earthen lamps on Diwali in the surrounding villages during Navratri. People use his cotton to make the lamp wicks, and the new cotton is also used for Govardhan Puja.
In return, the people voluntarily donate grains or money. Yusuf Mansoori says that he and all the members of the community look forward to the festival of Diwali. He said, “This is the fourth generation doing this task.”
The Mansoori community is involved in the buying and selling of cotton, along with the making of mattresses and quilts. This is their traditional occupation that is now becoming extinct.
Yusuf Mansoori explained, "Since the cotton mattresses and quilts are still popular in rural areas, we get some employment. Additionally, we distribute cotton door-to-door during Diwali."
The Mansuri family distributes cotton not only in Semliya village but in the nearby villages of Ghatwas, Kalori, Negarda, Barbodna and Gunavad as well.
Narendra Jain, former Sarpanch of Semliya village, pointed out, "Every festival is celebrated with religious fervour and harmony in our village and the adjoining area. The people of every religion come together to celebrate these occasions.”
A village resident, Anandpal Singh Rathore, said, “Our Diwali is incomplete without the cotton from the Mansoori family."
The spirit and significance of festivals remain alive in the rural areas because of people like the Mansoori family, who continue to fulfil their responsibility of distributing cotton door-to-door on bicycles to be welcomed with respect by the villagers.
Unlike the big cities, where festivals have become commercialised and are often marked by a display of wealth, the rural areas still retain the traditional charm of celebration, where people come together to celebrate at a social level. These festivals also display the social interdependence of communities.
