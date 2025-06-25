ETV Bharat / offbeat

Haircut Phobia Or Superstition? Dindori Farmer With Long Dreadlocks Looks Like A Sadhu

Dindori: Konda Singh Baiga from Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district looks like a Hindu ascetic with dreadlocks touching his feet, but is actually a farmer. People in the area consider him to be an Aghori sadhu, an ascetic known for unconventional and shocking rituals.

This 55-year-old man said he has not gone for a haircut for the last 17 years as it leads to fever and deteriorates his health condition. "In the past, whenever I cut my hair I fell ill. This had happened five to six times. After this, I decided never to go for a hair cut. The last time I went for a minor haircut was prior to 2008," said Konda, a member of Dindori's Baiga tribe.

In these 17 years, he has neither washed nor combed his hair. The constant neglect has turned his hair into ropelike strands. He thus wraps the hair strands with the help of a gamchha (thin cotton towel) and ties it into a knot.

However, it is not solely health reasons that prevented him for going for a haircut. He believes that cutting his hair is linked to some divine power that forbids him. A regular visitor of Amarkantak, origin of Narmada river and a pilgrim town in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur, Konda is a devotee of Goddess Narmada, Lord Shiva's daughter.