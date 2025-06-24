Meet Kaithal's Rapunzel: Her 8-Foot-7-Inch Hair Is Her Pride & A Gift For Cancer Survivors

Kurukshetra/Kaithal: Remember the fictional story of Rapunzel? Or actor Jaya Bachchan whose floor-long hair enhanced her beauty in movies like 1970s' Guddi. Thirty-year-old Alice from Kaithal is also one like Rapunzel or Jaya, who, with an astonishing 8 feet 7 inches - much longer than her height, has made it to the India Book of Records 2025 and the Elite Book of Records 2025. But Alice does not just show it off as a sign of beauty but does something noble with it.

Also known by her given name Asha Devi, Alice donated her prized hair to a cancer patient in Sirsa, giving her a new hope to face the world with dignity. “I always wanted to grow long hair. But that was my wish only, not to show off. But over the years, I wanted to grow hair and make sure it also helps people who need it the most. So I decided to donate it to cancer survivors,” Alice said, her voice steady with emotion.

Meet Kaithal's Rapunzel Whose 8-Foot-7-Inch Hair Adds To Beauty & Serves A Purpose - She Donates To Cancer Survivors (ETV Bharat)

Her mother, Santo, and sisters Manisha and Tamanna Nain, too, are known for their lengthy mane. So blessed genetically, Alice had long tresses since years. “I always wanted my hair length to touch the floor, but the process to reach there was cumbersome and filled with challenges - from combing to oiling, from dandruff issues to maintenance," explains Alice.

During her twenties, Alice began to suffer from chronic dandruff, scalp scabs, and relentless hair fall. Despite consulting the best doctors and getting treatments, nothing worked. That is when Alice consulted Professor Vaidya Shubha Kaushal at the Institute of Ayurveda Studies and Research Hospital under Shri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra.

Meet Kaithal's Rapunzel Whose 8-Foot-7-Inch Hair Adds To Beauty & Serves A Purpose - She Donates To Cancer Survivors (ETV Bharat)

“Alice was almost hopeless to ever get back her dream on track. She had serious dandruff, infection-like scabs, and hair fall. So I had to put her under a holistic regime that combined indigenous herbs, natural oils, detox therapies, and strict dietary changes," says Dr Kaushal.

It took her about a year and a half to see results. Her hair fall stopped and it started growing well. "I could notice that my hair was growing faster, got dense and also had a healthy shine. Eventually, it reached a length of 8 feet 7 inches," says a happy Alice.

Alice knew it was time to make a place in the India Book of Records (IBR) and the Elite Book of Records (EBR) teams. It was a long process of appeal and verification and then her name was officially registered into both books in their 2025 editions.

This created a moment of celebration at the Ayush University where Vice Chancellor Prof. Vaidya Kartar Singh Dhiman congratulated her. “This is a proud moment for us. Alice’s record is not her personal achievement alone, it also proves efficacy of holistic healing and possibilities Ayurveda as a medical science holds," he said.

"I would like to continue keeping it long because long tresses are something I always wanted to have. Beauty is one part of it but through it if I can serve those who are in need of natural hair, I will feel blessed," concludes Alice.