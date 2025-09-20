Gwalior's Central State Library Houses History Apart From Books
This building housed a jail and a court in the British times, is now thronged by students and readers
Published : September 20, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST
Gwalior: There are many historical landmarks that dot Gwalior. Among them is the almost 100-year-old Central State Library that dates back to the British era. Interestingly, it stands at the place that once housed a court and a prison. The remnants of these two can still be seen in the library premises.
This institution's history is linked to the Scindia dynasty as it was established in 1927 by the then Maharaja Scindia and named 'Alija Bahadur Library'. It was relocated a year later to the old court and jail building at Maharaj Bada in Gwalior. It was subsequently granted the status of a Central Library.
The Central Library's Manager, Vivek Kumar Soni disclosed, "This used to be a place of justice during the British era. The court used to function on the first floor of this building, where the judges used to hear all the cases coming to Gwalior, while the prison used to function from the lower floor."
The library's old architecture still bears witness to the fact that the lower section once housed a prison. The corridor of the barracks that housed prisoners can still be seen, although most of the doors have been removed to allow the use of the premises as a library. There are numerous books preserved within these barracks.
Along with the prisoners' barracks, there was also a large dungeon to the north of the building, built entirely of heavy stone. There was no way out of this dungeon except through the main door. It used to be so dark at times that even light barely penetrated inside.
There were separate stairs leading to the dungeon, and these stairs were blocked with a door of heavy stone. The stairs were closed with a heavy stone door that couldn't be easily opened. This door and stairs continue to exist, and so do the prisoners' barracks that had iron barred doors, now replaced with stone frames. Some of the iron bars have been preserved as symbols of history.
This library was modernised seven years ago, but without any historical alteration under the Smart City project. It houses history and the need for knowledge.
The good thing was that the historical artifacts were not removed but restored. Instead of replacing the stones on the walls and ceiling, they were polished and cleaned to ensure that their historical significance is not tarnished.
Soni explained, "This library is the largest library in Madhya Pradesh in terms of area covered, which is 92,500 square feet spanning three floors and 60 rooms. Around 550 students with membership come here to study. There are more than 88,640 books in 12 languages available here as a repository of knowledge."
It is learnt that the lithographic reproduction of the original copy of the Constitution of India has also been preserved in this library.