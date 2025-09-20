ETV Bharat / offbeat

Gwalior's Central State Library Houses History Apart From Books

Gwalior: There are many historical landmarks that dot Gwalior. Among them is the almost 100-year-old Central State Library that dates back to the British era. Interestingly, it stands at the place that once housed a court and a prison. The remnants of these two can still be seen in the library premises.

This institution's history is linked to the Scindia dynasty as it was established in 1927 by the then Maharaja Scindia and named 'Alija Bahadur Library'. It was relocated a year later to the old court and jail building at Maharaj Bada in Gwalior. It was subsequently granted the status of a Central Library.

The Central Library's Manager, Vivek Kumar Soni disclosed, "This used to be a place of justice during the British era. The court used to function on the first floor of this building, where the judges used to hear all the cases coming to Gwalior, while the prison used to function from the lower floor."

The library's old architecture still bears witness to the fact that the lower section once housed a prison. The corridor of the barracks that housed prisoners can still be seen, although most of the doors have been removed to allow the use of the premises as a library. There are numerous books preserved within these barracks.

Along with the prisoners' barracks, there was also a large dungeon to the north of the building, built entirely of heavy stone. There was no way out of this dungeon except through the main door. It used to be so dark at times that even light barely penetrated inside.