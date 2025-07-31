Keshod: Harsukhbhai Vaghasia begins each monsoon day by feeding thousands of parrots that have flocked to his home for nearly three decades. A native of Keshod, a town in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, has been dubbed the “Parrot Man” for dedicating his leisure time to a mission of compassion and conservation.

His connection with the birds began after a life-changing accident 28 years ago. “After he met with an accident, I was limited to my home. During the recovery process, a friend offered me green millet sticks as a snack. As I ate, the millet grains began falling near the window of his house. Soon, parrots began gathering, and the number of birds increased steadily year after year,” he says.

Gujarat’s ‘Parrot Man’ Harsukhbhai Feeds Thousands Of Birds Every Monsoon (ETV Bharat)

After years of serving the parrots, an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 parrots arrive every morning during the four-month monsoon season. “This is not just feeding birds. It’s a way to give back to nature,” Harsukhbhai says.

To accommodate the growing number of parrots, Harsukhbhai made a special arrangement by building an iron feeding stand, which cost him nearly Rs 2.5 lakh. The custom structure provides an easy and safe platform for birds to feed on, as it allows millet stalks to be laid out efficiently.

Harsukhbhai spends between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh (about $1,800 to $2,400) to buy about 330 kilograms of millet and hornseed.

“Every year, the parrot population grows by as many as 1,000 to 1,500 birds. The feeding costs also rise by up to Rs 20,000 per year. Many of the new arrivals are chicks born during the season,” he says.

Gujarat’s ‘Parrot Man’ Harsukhbhai Feeds Thousands Of Birds Every Monsoon (ETV Bharat)

Harsukhbhai’s spirit of love and care for birds comes from a cherished tradition of feeding birds in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, where it is often described as a joy for the soul.

“According to our culture, feeding those who come to your door brings spiritual satisfaction. I have been getting joy of the soul by feeding parrots for 28 years,” he says.

Apart from the tradition and hobby, Harsukhbhai says his efforts also serve a larger environmental goal. “At the same time, I am also taking forward the biggest campaign to save nature naturally,” he adds.