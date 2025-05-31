Surat: The India Skills Competition is setting new benchmarks in bringing youth talent to the forefront. Held every two years at the national level, this competition aims to foster the creativity and proficiency of Indian youth while providing them a platform to soar in the field of skills.

Dharit Jasani from Surat, Gujarat, exemplifies skill and determination. At the national India Skills 2024 competition held in Delhi, he secured an impressive third place in the Renewable Energy category. A student of the Solar Technician trade at ITI Surat, Dharit made his state proud by winning the bronze medal.

Gujarat: Surat's Dharit Jasani Shines at India Skills Competition, Wins Bronze In Renewable Energy (PTI)

Now, channelling his passion into entrepreneurship, he is launching his own startup—creating new opportunities and inspiring others along the way. "Talented participants from across India took part in this Skill India competition. I gave my best based on the training I received, and I was awarded the bronze medal. It’s a matter of great pride for me," said Dharit Jasani.

The Gujarat government have implemented several initiatives focused on developing the skills of the state’s youth. Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are equipping students with advanced technical education, helping them build promising futures.

According to K.B. Mistry, Principal, ITI Surat, "After undergoing rigorous training across different modules, Dharit Dineshbhai Jasani received training in solar technology and went on to win the bronze medal at the skills competition held in New Delhi. This is a proud moment for ITI Surat."

The India Skills Competition aims to showcase the highest standards of expertise and provide a platform for youth to present their talents at national and international levels. Young individuals like Dharit Jasani are utilising this opportunity to refine their abilities and build a successful future. (With PTI inputs).