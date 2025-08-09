Gandhinagar: Despite modernity creeping into our lives, some relationships, rituals and celebrations remain integral and timeless for us. Rakshabandhan is one such celebration that binds siblings not only through blood and Rakhi, but kidneys at times! An afterthought that the sibling rakhi bond does not warrant a brother's promise of protecting his sister only but it can be the other way round as well.

Sixty-year-old Kiranbhai Patel is one such person, whose life changed overnight due to the love, bonding and benevolence of his sister. While working at a fertiliser company in Bharuch, he was diagnosed with severe kidney disease and the doctors declared that it is either that he remains on dialysis through his life or get a donor kidney to be transplanted into his body. The verdict was shattering for the entire family.

Rakshabandhan Special: A Sister Who Not Only Tied String Of Love, But Donated Kidney To Save Brother's Life (ETV Bharat)

Since both his children were settled in Australia, the news hit them hard thousands of miles away and left them worried. His wife did not have any option but to leave everything to God. Caught unawares, the battle ahead seemed difficult for Patel. But, within a day or two, four of his sisters, all elder to him, stepped in, each willing to donate a kidney to save Kiranbhai.

The eldest sister flew in from Canada and underwent tests, but age and high blood pressure made it difficult for her to undergo surgery. The third sister’s scans revealed she was born with only one kidney and the fourth sister, with physical disability, was also ruled out as a donor.

Finally, it was the second sister, 58-year-old Sushilaben who found the right match and without hesitation, she got ready for the transplant process.

Kiranbhai recalls, “I would say, more than my sister, the credit also goes to my brother-in-law Bhupendrabhai, who was a constant support. He was always there with me and encouraged my sister to go ahead. My sister certainly saved my life, but my brother-in-law's strength and his family's support made the process easy.”

Sushilaben gets emotional speaking about the gesture that garnered widespread appreciation for her. “How would have I not donated for my brother? He was in so much pain and all four of us were ready to give our kidneys. When the doctors said mine was suitable, my in-laws also stood by me completely,” she reminisces.

The surgery was finally performed at Ahmedabad’s Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) and it was a success. Today, after a year-and-a-half, Kiranbhai lives a healthy life.

Time is witness to such incidents where families have come together to donate kidneys for their loved ones. But in the past three years, about 20 women have donated kidneys to their brothers at IKDRC, an act that reiterates that it is not only the bond of Rakhi but the unsaid promise between siblings, to stay connected and protect each other.