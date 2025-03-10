Differently-Abled Gujarat Painter Lauded By PM Modi, Gets Rs 1 Lakh Reward By BJP

Surat: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Gujarat, he also attended the Nilgiri Circle in the Limbayat area, where the creativity of differently-abled artist Manojbhai Bhingar came to his notice.

On March 7, the Prime Minister specifically stopped to see Manojbhai's painting of the Ayodhya Ram Temple and the PM. Despite not having both hands, the artist unveiled his creativity with his feet.

The PM stopped his caravan, signed the painting, and then hugged Manojbhai and encouraged him by patting his back. Following it, Manojbhai was rewarded with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh by the Surat BJP office.

Expressing pleasure, Manojbhai said, "I am very lucky that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates my work. He has encouraged me by meeting me personally. Today, I was called to the office by the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"I was felicitated and given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. With this financial assistance, I will work on buying new equipment and coming up with better art. My wish is to form a Mouth and Foot Association at the global level. So that I can join it and try to help other artists like me," he added.