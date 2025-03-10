ETV Bharat / offbeat

Differently-Abled Gujarat Painter Lauded By PM Modi, Gets Rs 1 Lakh Reward By BJP

Despite not having both hands, artist Manojbhai Bhingar prepared a painting of the Ayodhya Ram Temple and PM Modi with his feet only.

Gujarat: PM Modi Applauds Physically Challenged Surat Painter; BJP Rewards 1 Lakh Grant
PM Modi Applauds Physically Challenged Surat Painter Manojbhai Bhingar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Surat: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Gujarat, he also attended the Nilgiri Circle in the Limbayat area, where the creativity of differently-abled artist Manojbhai Bhingar came to his notice.

On March 7, the Prime Minister specifically stopped to see Manojbhai's painting of the Ayodhya Ram Temple and the PM. Despite not having both hands, the artist unveiled his creativity with his feet.

The PM stopped his caravan, signed the painting, and then hugged Manojbhai and encouraged him by patting his back. Following it, Manojbhai was rewarded with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh by the Surat BJP office.

Expressing pleasure, Manojbhai said, "I am very lucky that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates my work. He has encouraged me by meeting me personally. Today, I was called to the office by the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"I was felicitated and given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. With this financial assistance, I will work on buying new equipment and coming up with better art. My wish is to form a Mouth and Foot Association at the global level. So that I can join it and try to help other artists like me," he added.

Read More

PM To Visit Gujarat, Dadra And Nagar Haveli On Fri-Sat; To Take Part In 'Lakhpati Didi' Event On IWD

Surat: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Gujarat, he also attended the Nilgiri Circle in the Limbayat area, where the creativity of differently-abled artist Manojbhai Bhingar came to his notice.

On March 7, the Prime Minister specifically stopped to see Manojbhai's painting of the Ayodhya Ram Temple and the PM. Despite not having both hands, the artist unveiled his creativity with his feet.

The PM stopped his caravan, signed the painting, and then hugged Manojbhai and encouraged him by patting his back. Following it, Manojbhai was rewarded with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh by the Surat BJP office.

Expressing pleasure, Manojbhai said, "I am very lucky that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates my work. He has encouraged me by meeting me personally. Today, I was called to the office by the Bharatiya Janata Party."

"I was felicitated and given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. With this financial assistance, I will work on buying new equipment and coming up with better art. My wish is to form a Mouth and Foot Association at the global level. So that I can join it and try to help other artists like me," he added.

Read More

PM To Visit Gujarat, Dadra And Nagar Haveli On Fri-Sat; To Take Part In 'Lakhpati Didi' Event On IWD

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURAT PAINTER GET 1 LAKHARTIST MANOJBHAI BHINGARDIFFERENTLY ABLED ARTIST GET 1 LAKHPM MODI APPLAUDS MANOJBHAI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.