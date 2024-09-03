Gujarat: Banni Buffalo 'Odhan' Sells For Whopping Rs 7 Lakh At Kutch Fair

Kutch (Gujarat): In the drought -prone Kutch region of Gujarat, a buffalo has fetched for a whopping price of Rs 7.11 lakh owing to its high

milk production.

The buffalo named 'Odhan' owned by Mangaldan Gadhvi of Sonalnagar was purchased by cattle breeder Goa Bhai Rabari from Chandrala village in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat recently for Rs 7.11 lakhs, marks the highest price ever paid for a Banni buffalo.

Banni buffalo 'Odhan' is known to produce over 20 liters of milk daily on an average. The usual price range for high-yielding buffaloes is around 3 to 4 lakhs. The groundbreaking price fetched by 'Odhan' has set a new benchmark in the industry.

The buffalo owner Gadhvi has been in the animal husbandry business for several years with a particular interest in buffalo rearing as the buffaloes from the region are renowned for their high milk production due to which they are in high demand.

The Kutch district in Gujarat, known for its harsh, drought-prone landscape, is home to the Banni buffaloes, a breed highly valued across Gujarat for their exceptional milk production. Despite originating from a region with limited water resources, the Banni buffaloes are more efficient and economical in milk production compared to other breeds due to which they are in high demand.

Pertinently, an animal fair is regularly held at Hodko village of Kutch region where Banni buffaloes participate in various competitions. The Banni breed's robust health and fitness contribute to its high demand and price.