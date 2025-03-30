By Munish Turan

Kurukshetra: Can you imagine pearls being grown on a farm next to the lush green wheat fields? Yes, the same pearls that oysters carry in oceans. Sounds unbelievable! Not for Salinder Kumar and Rajesh Goswami, the two friends from Haryana who bid adieu to their low-paying jobs and took up the rarely trodden path of pearl farming. A decade later, their mind-boggling career move has fetched them great results, with last year's sales touching one crore.

56-year-old Salinder and 48-year-old Rajesh, residents of Buhani village in Kurukshetra, are among the leading pearl farmers in India. All it took for this turnaround was a small advertisement a decade ago and huge willpower to make it big.

Growing Pearls Among Wheat Fields: When Friends Duo Get Into Oysters To Search For Precious Gems, Earn Crores (ETV Bharat)

In 2013, the two worked in a factory near the village, but the remuneration was hardly enough to make ends meet. Salinder, who had studied till class 8 only, worked as a casual mechanic cum labourer while Rajesh was a computer operator.

Troubled by the low earnings, the duo decided to start something of their own with whatever little savings they had. It was around this time that they came across an advertisement for the pearl farming training programme offered by the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Growing Pearls Among Wheat Fields: When Friends Duo Get Into Oysters To Search For Precious Gems, Earn Crores (ETV Bharat)

While many would have just ignored the idea, Salinder and Rajesh decided to take the plunge in this uncharted ocean. The decision turned out to be the best they had ever made.

As soon as the two returned home after the CIFA training, they started working to build a tank to store water and set up their first pearl farm. The total cost of building the tank and getting the right oysters was around Rs 3 lakh. The two started with 5,000 oysters and, after 13 months, earned Rs 7.5 lakh.

Growing Pearls Among Wheat Fields: When Friends Duo Get Into Oysters To Search For Precious Gems, Earn Crores (ETV Bharat)

From those 3,000, Salinder and Rajesh's pearl farming business now has around 3 lakh oysters. Last year, they managed a turnover of around Rs 1 crore and are expecting to exceed that in the current year. "We start at a small scale, but today we are running a huge business," Salinder told ETV Bharat.

Salinder Kumar (left) and Rajesh Goswami at their office. (ETV Bharat)

So how do they grow pearls?

Training is necessary, but at the same time, the quality of the oyster is also important, says Salinder. For the unversed, pearl farming involves implantation of a bead nucleus into an oyster, which then secretes nacre or mother-of-pearl around the nucleus. The same nucleus turns into a pearl and is harvested after a specific period.

According to Salinder, inducing the bead is the most crucial work in pearl farming. "A mold of the required pearl size is put inside the oyster. Afterward, it is put in an antibiotic solution. It is taken out 15 to 20 days later and then put in fresh water, which has to be changed every 3 months," he said.

"For pearl farming, the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level of water should be between 400 to 500 PPM; only then can a good pearl be produced," Salinder said. The oyster, he said, is given calcium and milk to consume during the period.

Growing Pearls Among Wheat Fields: When Friends Duo Get Into Oysters To Search For Precious Gems, Earn Crores (ETV Bharat)

Pearl farming, a lucrative business

Salinder suggested that people engage in pearl farming on a small scale in the beginning to understand how it works. "Training is extremely essential in this trade. We have seen people trying their hand without any training in which case they can face losses," he said. "Several things have to have to be taken care of during pearl farming, and only when you are trained on how to handle them can you become a successful pearl farmer," Salinder said.

Apart from Haryana, the duo have started pearl farms in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Daman. "Two pearls are obtained from one oyster. A person can easily do it even on a part-time basis. But he has to wait for 13 months to earn any income, because it takes 13 months for a pearl to form in an oyster," he said.

Growing Pearls Among Wheat Fields: When Friends Duo Get Into Oysters To Search For Precious Gems, Earn Crores (ETV Bharat)

A good pearl fetches up to Rs 1500 with Salinder supplying them to Surat, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and even outside India. He has also signed contracts with pearl companies which buy directly from him.

No separate land needed for pearl farming

Salinder encourages people to enter the pearl farming business as he believes that it still has a lot of potential to grow in India. Pearl farming, he says, does not require much land and can even be started on the roof of one's house.

"One can start farming with just 1000 oysters, by which he can easily earn 2 to 2.5 lakh rupees annually," he said. Salinder said he has trained at leat 250 people in pearl farming without any cost, and most of them are now running their farms.

"I run a classroom at my office and teach them free of cost. If a farmer comes from far away, we also provide him with accommodation and food," he said.