Groom In India, Bride In Pakistan: Rajasthan Man Turned Away From Attari-Wagah Border After Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

Barmer: In 2021, Barmer resident, Shaitan Singh got engaged with a woman from Amarkot in Pakistan. After nearly four years of diplomatic struggle, the cross-border marriage neared fruition and the wedding was to take place on April 30.

However, in a dramatic anti-climax of sorts, as soon as Singh's wedding procession reached the Attari-Wagah border on April 24, he was barred from entering into Pakistan to get his bride home, courtesy the sealing of the border post Pahalgam terror attack. Singh, along with the 'baratis' had to return home disappointed amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Wedding preparations were in full swing in both the families. It is learnt that the Barmer family had to strive for three years to get a Pakistani visa for marriage. The visa was approved on 18 February and the family accordingly fixed the date of 30 April for the wedding, because the visa was valid till 12 May.

However, when Singh's wedding procession reached the Attari-Wagah border on 24 April, the procession was barred from entering into the neighbouring country due to the sealing of the border in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which Pakistan sponsored terrorists gunned down over two dozen tourists and injured several others at Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Apr 22. Singh along with the wedding procession members returned to his village on Friday night.

Disappointed at the indefinite delay of his wedding, groom Shaitan Singh reacted cautiously saying it was a "border issue".

"If the Indian government has taken a decision, then it is the right decision. This act of terrorists is wrong," he said.

It is worth noting that there is a large population of Sodha Rajputs settled in Sindh province of Pakistan post partition in 1947. It is learnt that the Rajputs do not marry their children outside the Rajput clan and strictly stick to intra-caste marriages.