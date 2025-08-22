Grihitha Vichare: Thane's Budding Mountaineer Demonstrates Remarkable Resilience

Thane: Grihitha Vichare, an 11-year-old mountaineer from Thane, Maharashtra, achieved a remarkable feat by reaching an elevation of 5,850 meters (19,195 feet) on Mount Unam in the Lahaul-Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh.

This feat achieved on India's Independence Day of August 15, highlights her as a potential contender for being one of the youngest mountaineers to scale such an altitude.

Her attempt to climb Mount Unam turned out to be a valiant bid to reach the summit at 6,111 meters. She had set out early in the morning on August 12, but the altitude, severe cold and difficult terrain were a test at every stage for her. After 17,000 feet (5,181 meters) the oxygen level dropped significantly, and the trek became tough.

Grihitha Vichare on Mount Unam (ETV Bharat)

Due to cold, strong winds and low oxygen levels, Grihitha could reach up to 5,850 meters and had to abandon her expedition there. She completed her adventure at 5,850 meters instead of 6,111 meters.

It was truly an exemplary display of determination and resilience by the teenage climber in the face of challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions.

Grihitha's mountaineering training began at a young age, inspired by her father's passion for trekking. It was her father who taught her mountaineering and instilled in her the passion during the COVID-19 period. The young mountaineer was just about 5 when she began learning the skills.

She has already been awarded several trophies and recognition for her notable achievements in this young career as a mountaineer.

Grihitha Vichare on Mount Unam (ETV Bharat)

Grihitha's achievements have earned her recognition in both the India Book of Records (8 times) and the Asia Book of Records (1 time). Beyond international climbs, she has also completed several challenging treks in the Sahyadris, such as Wazir Sulka and Scottish Kada.

This accomplishment is a source of inspiration for young aspiring adventurers and mountaineers, demonstrating that age is not a barrier to pursuing ambitious goals.

Grihitha Vichare has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in South Africa in 2023. She had scaled the peak at 5,895 meters above sea level.