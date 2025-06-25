Gravestones Of Karkabhat In Chhattisgarh Have Many Stories To Tell

Balod: The village of Karkabhat in Balod in Chhattisgarh is home to a large number of gravestones that have several stories to tell. There are many myths and tales surrounding these stones that have been passed on from one generation to the other over the centuries.

Many believe that these are stones of different shapes and sizes placed to mark thousands of graves at this megalithic site. Old timers say that there was a time when one was scared to cross this area as there were sobs to be heard. All this became a thing of the past when a highway came into existence but the place continues to draw intrigued visitors.

It is said that the mass graves found here are similar to those found in Bastar, Nagaland, Manipur and Afghanistan. Currently under the protection of the Archeological Survey of India they draw the attention of passersby.

Gravestones at Karkabhat (ETV Bharat)

This site is believed to be around 3500 years old having immense historical value. It is claimed that there are more than 5000 graves spread over an area of 10 km. The topography of the area has undergone a big change on account of the construction of roads and canals.

“This place is located between the Shivnath and Mahanadi river basins and parts of early human civilization are to be found here,” said Regional Investigator Arman Ashq.

The gravestones automatically draw a visitor towards them owing to their interesting shapes. They are in the shape of a fish, double faced stone as well as an arrow. There has been artwork done on these stones and a pyramid shaped stupa is also to be found. It is felt that there is a dire need to conserve this site.

Gravestones at Karkabhat (ETV Bharat)

“I am stunned by the beauty and grandeur of this place. I had heard of it but am visiting for the first time. I am compelled to imagine on seeing the artwork that there might have been civilization, temples or site war at this place. It could have been anything. I don’t know its past but am enchanted by what I am seeing,” said a visitor Kuleshwar Sahu. He pointed towards the paucity of facilities and said that this place can become better if the administration pays attention towards it.

It is said that when the excavation was undertaken in this area including the villages around Karkabhat, many objects made of metals and stone were found. These included arms alongside coins made of gold, silver and copper. The excavation beneath a memorial at Kaneri in Kuliya village had yielded 30 gold coins in a vessel. Out of these 25 coins were of the tenure of King Mahendraditya and King Bhavdatt while one coin was of King Arthpati’s rule. These coins are kept at Guru Ghasidas Museum in Raipur.

Gravestones at Karkabhat (ETV Bharat)

In addition to this 500 ancient memorials were discovered at Dhanora.

A social media influencer from Balod Tanvir Khan said, “I travel across Chhattisgarh but am yet to come across a place of the dead like this one. It is unique and there should be efforts made to conserve it.”

During the decade of the 1990s excavation work was carried out here by archeological experts from Delhi and Raipur. They had found pointed implements that were placed at the tip of spears and arrows in the past along with some farm implements.

The site maintains its importance and intrigue for those curious about the past.