Woman Empowers Over 500 Women Through Animal Husbandry; Becomes A Lesson In Bihar's School Books

Vaishali: Madhurapur, a village in the heart of Bihar's Vaishali district, has inspired other rural areas. This transformation is not the work of the administration or government schemes, but the tireless efforts of the village women, whose story is now a part of Bihar's school curriculum.

Located in the Bidurpur block of Vaishali, Madhurapur is traditionally known for its animal husbandry. Over 80 per cent of the village's women are now involved in cattle rearing. They handle every aspect of the process like feeding the animals, milking and transporting the milk to the cooperative centre.

The turning point for Madhurapur came 38 years ago, thanks to the courage and vision of one woman- Suman Devi. At 70, she is hailed as the driving force behind the cooperative society that transformed the village.

Suman Devi's journey began after her marriage. With her husband working as a farmer and a single cow for their livelihood, the family struggled to make ends meet. One day while sitting at the doorstep, Suman Devi looked at the cow tied in front of her house and thought- Why not start a dairy?

She shared the idea with her husband and in-laws, but it was met with scepticism. Undeterred, she gathered the village women to discuss the possibility of starting a cooperative. However, the initial response was discouraging, with many doubting the feasibility of such a venture.

Despite the doubts, Suman persisted, encouraged by her supportive family. On January 24, 1987, she founded the Madhurapur Mahila Dudh Utpadak Sahayak Samiti (Madhurapur Women's Milk Producers Cooperative). With a month's training she launched the dairy, and initially, only 10 women joined her.

Suman Devi recounts the immense challenges she faced. From societal criticism to outright rejection, her journey was far from easy. Yet, she remained steadfast. "Today, people look at me with respect," she says.

Slowly, the women began to see the potential in her idea. They started joining the cooperative, and with each passing year, more women from Madhurpur and neighbouring areas were trained, empowered, and made self-reliant.

The cooperative society has grown from a handful of women to over 500 members today. Together, they manage the dairy operations, ensuring that milk is directly sent to Bihar's capital Patna, bypassing middlemen who previously offered lower prices. The cooperative provides fair prices for milk, veterinary care for cattle, and even fodder for the cows.