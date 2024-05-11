Amid 'Govt Vs Pvt School' Debate, This Rajasthan Govt School Drastically Changes Lives of Students

Khairthal: Amid the never ending debate around private vs government school education, a government school at a village in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district is proving to be a beacon of light where teachers have not only repaired the dilapidated school building with their own expenses, but changed the lives of the students.

At village Kadar Nagla of Mundawar subdivision of Khairthal, teachers working in Shaheed Shyam Singh Government Higher Primary School have brightened the lives of the students leaving the locals in awe of the teachers. The teachers transformed the dilapidated school with their personal expenses. From a time when no villager studied above Class 10th, many pass outs from the school are doing government jobs.

Explaining Importance of Education Going Door-to-door: When acting headmaster Sumit Yadav took charge at the village school in 2012, the condition the school building was dilapidated which reflected in the interest of the village children even as parents did not send their children to school. Headmaster Yadav said he went door-to-door and motivated the children towards education and explained the importance of education to children. Motivated by the headmaster, the parents started sending their children to school.

Facilities Like Private Schools in Government Schools: Acting Headmaster Sumit Yadav said that he got many types of saplings planted in the school with the help of the teachers of the school. Besides the aesthetic value, the village government school provides all basic facilities for the students at par with private schools, Yadav said. “The teachers of the school themselves extended their hands to help in the development of the school from their own earnings. With the help of teachers, shoes, belts and ID cards were distributed to the children. Keeping environmental protection in mind, teachers planted trees in the school premises,” he said.

Yadav said that when he took charge of the school, most of the people of the village would hardly pass class 10th pass, “but today after studying from this school, students are doing government jobs and many students are also continuing higher education”.

The school administration also constructed Maa Saraswati temple inside the school premises and a water harvesting system was also set up by laying a pipeline to collect rain water. Earlier, anti-social elements used to drink alcohol and gamble in the school premises after school hours. To tackle the issue, a boundary wall was built by the school administration to keep the school property safe.

Drawing and Painting Competitions: To develop extra-curricular skills among children, the school administration held drawing and painting competitions every week for which the entire material of was made available free of cost by the headmaster. These paintings and models were installed in all the classrooms to add to the aesthetic value.

The school is also a beacon of light in terms of communal harmony with people of three communities, Hindu, Sikh and Muslim living in perfect harmony with each other.