Govardhanram Smriti Mandir Becomes A Literary Pilgrimage Site In Gujarat

Nadiad: Once home to well-known Indian novelist Govardhanram Madhavram Tripathi, a modest house in Nadiad has been turned into a temple of literature, honouring the life and legacy of the man behind the iconic novel Saraswatichandra.

Now known as the Govardhanram Smriti Mandir, the abode in Jhagadia Pole has been recognised as one of India’s most significant literary pilgrimage sites. “It would not be an exaggeration to call the Govardhanram Smriti Mandir the greatest literary pilgrimage site not only in Gujarat, but in the entire country,” said an official closely associated with the site.

It is believed that Tripathi, who settled in the house during the latter part of his life, completed the fourth and most influential part of ‘Saraswatichandra’ here.

Govardhanram Smriti Mandir Becomes A Literary Pilgrimage Site In Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

“After the novelist died in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the property was nearly lost after being mortgaged. However, it was repossessed through consistent efforts and restored as a cultural landmark,” the official said.

Currently, the house is abuzz with literary and historical activity and offering a dual glimpse into Govardhanram as both a writer and a person.