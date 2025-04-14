'Goru Bihu': A Peek Into Assam's 'Cow-Centred' New Year

Jorhat: As people of Assamese origin across the globe prepare to ring in the New Year in the Indian calendar with reverberating sounds of dhol, soulful pepa music and rejuvenating dance, the focus has shifted to state's ubiquitous cows, which is integral to Assamese culture.
On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, the first day of Assamese New Year, 'Goru Bihu' festival was celebrated with full enthusiasm and traditional customs in Monai Majhi village of Assam's Jorhat district on Monday.
According to locals, the occasion is dedicated to the worship and care of the 'mother' cow. Early in the morning, the villagers took their cows and bulls to the nearby river, where they were bathed with turmeric and black gram paste.
The bovines were adorned with garlands made of gourd, brinjal and other vegetables. During this time, lilting tunes of folk numbers that echoed the streets of the village.
Women in traditional attire were seen singing Bihu songs, while men made the atmosphere musical by playing dhol, pepa and toka. After bathing the cows, they were fed pitha, jaggery and green grass to express gratitude for their contribution to agriculture.
This event organised in Monai Majhi village gave a glimpse of the agricultural tradition and community unity of Assam and shows how the Bihu festival connects generations with traditional heritage and joy.
On Monday, foreign tourists also arrived to see the 'Goru Bihu' being organised at the river bank of Jorhat. The tourist couple from Sweden came to know the Assamese culture closely and took delight.
This day is especially dedicated to livestock, where cows and bulls are washed, decorated, and worshipped as a mark of respect. The people of Assam are gearing up to celebrate Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, with great joy and enthusiasm. Rongali Bihu is the biggest and most important festival in Assam, marking the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring.
'Goru Bihu' craze
Shops are adorned with traditional items like food, Gamosas, Bihu clothes, dhools, pepa, and Assamese Japis. People across the state observed the first day of Rongali Bihu, known as Goru Bihu, with traditional rituals and devotion.
Rongali Bihu marks the onset of the agricultural season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. It is a multi-day festival that typically spans seven days, each day known as 'Xaat Bihu.'
The week-long celebration begins with Goru Bihu and includes music, dance, traditional food, and visits to relatives, reflecting the rich culture and spirit of unity in Assam.
A local from Assam, Vipul Sharma, said, "Vaishakh Bihu is the biggest festival for us in Assam. It is celebrated for three to four days. On the first day, called Goru Bihu, we wash and worship the cows using turmeric and black gram paste. After that, everyone in the family takes a bath and applies turmeric. We also show respect to our elders and eat traditional food like pitha and curd. People visit relatives and enjoy the celebrations together."
Cattle washed, smeared with turmeric
On the first day of Rongali Bihu, known as Goru Bihu, cattle are washed and smeared with a paste made of fresh turmeric, black lentils, and other ingredients.
And people sing traditional songs to the animals, like, "Lao kha, bengena kha, bosore bosore barhi ja, maar xoru, baper xoru, toi hobi bor bor goru" - which translates to, "Eat gourd, eat brinjal, grow year by year, your mother is small, your father is small, but you will become a large, strong cow."
Symbolism and significance
Showing affection to cattle on this occasion means 'respecting' and showing gratitude for the animals that are important for farming and daily life. The Bihu celebration committees in Guwahati and other parts of the state have been organising week-long Rongali Bihu programmes. The Assam government has provided financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to each of the 2,241 Bihu Committees across the state to celebrate the Rongali Bihu festival.