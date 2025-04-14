ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Goru Bihu': A Peek Into Assam's 'Cow-Centred' New Year

The bovines are adorned with garlands made of gourd, brinjal and other vegetables. ( ETV Bharat )

Jorhat: As people of Assamese origin across the globe prepare to ring in the New Year in the Indian calendar with reverberating sounds of dhol, soulful pepa music and rejuvenating dance, the focus has shifted to state's ubiquitous cows, which is integral to Assamese culture.

On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, the first day of Assamese New Year, 'Goru Bihu' festival was celebrated with full enthusiasm and traditional customs in Monai Majhi village of Assam's Jorhat district on Monday.

According to locals, the occasion is dedicated to the worship and care of the 'mother' cow. Early in the morning, the villagers took their cows and bulls to the nearby river, where they were bathed with turmeric and black gram paste.

The bovines were adorned with garlands made of gourd, brinjal and other vegetables. During this time, lilting tunes of folk numbers that echoed the streets of the village.

Women in traditional attire were seen singing Bihu songs, while men made the atmosphere musical by playing dhol, pepa and toka. After bathing the cows, they were fed pitha, jaggery and green grass to express gratitude for their contribution to agriculture.

This event organised in Monai Majhi village gave a glimpse of the agricultural tradition and community unity of Assam and shows how the Bihu festival connects generations with traditional heritage and joy.

On Monday, foreign tourists also arrived to see the 'Goru Bihu' being organised at the river bank of Jorhat. The tourist couple from Sweden came to know the Assamese culture closely and took delight.

This day is especially dedicated to livestock, where cows and bulls are washed, decorated, and worshipped as a mark of respect. The people of Assam are gearing up to celebrate Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, with great joy and enthusiasm. Rongali Bihu is the biggest and most important festival in Assam, marking the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring.

'Goru Bihu' craze