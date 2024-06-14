Global Wind Day Observed To Create Awareness About Potential of Wind Energy

New Delhi: Global Wind Day is celebrated on June 15 annually to create awareness about the power and potential of wind energy and its use. The event has been celebrated annually since 2007 to promote wind energy, an alternative clean and renewable power system.

Taking to social media X, Karnataka Postal Circle posted, “Mark your calendars for 15th June 2024! Karnataka Postal Circle is releasing a special cancellation for Global Wind Day. Join us in recognising the importance of wind energy. Let's soar with the winds of sustainability."

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, has set the target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacities by the year 2030 and to achieve Net Zero by 2070. Wind Atlas at 150 meter above ground level was launched by the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) last year. The onshore wind potential of the country is now estimated at 1,164 GW at 150 meter above ground level.

India has significant potential for both onshore and offshore wind energy production, as the government informed earlier. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) in collaboration with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, organised a pre-event conference for Global Wind Day at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

In the event, the measures were highlighted which have been taken by the Centre including the state of Odisha. According to the NIWE, India's onshore wind potential is estimated at 1,164GW at 150 meters above ground level, with Odisha's potential of 12 GW, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA highlighted Odisha's significant green energy potential and the promising opportunities within the state. As of March 31, IREDA has disbursed cumulative loans totalling Rs 1,25,917 crores in renewable energy, with Rs 26,913 crores disbursed to wind power projects nationwide.

Specifically, Rs 1,637 crore loan has been disbursed by IREDA towards renewable energy projects in Odisha. Odisha's Renewable Energy Policy 2022 aims to drive investments in clean energy, with a special focus on RE manufacturing and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, and floating solar, the ministry said.

Inox Wind posted on social media X, "Harnessing the breeze for a better future. As we countdown to World Wind Day, let’s celebrate the power of wind energy in our global shift towards renewable resources. We’re proud to be one of India’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, committed to fostering a sustainable tomorrow. Join us in supporting a cleaner, greener planet."