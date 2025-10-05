Global Treasure: Punjab Man Collects Currency From 215 Countries Over 30 Years
Driven by a passion for history, Harichand Prajapati of Bathinda has collected rare coins and currency notes from 215 countries over the past three decades.
Bathinda: Harichand Prajapati, a retired airport employee from Bhisiana in the Bathinda district, has been pursuing a rare hobby for the last three decades. He has spent ample time and money on collecting coins and currency notes from around the world.
Today, his collection includes currency from 215 countries. He has a collection of 2,400-year-old currency notes and 900-year-old coins. He has also kept coins from the Mughal period, the British Raj and independent India. The most notable aspect is that his collection also features the world's smallest gold coin.
An ardent reader of history, Prajapati began collecting currency after getting inspired by someone else’s collection. Gradually, a simple interest soon became his lifelong hobby that took him across various states in search of rare and historical currency.
“Initially, I started with coins and notes from 80 countries. With time, my interest deepened, and I continued adding to the collection,” he told ETV Bharat.
The hobby, popularly known as numismatics, brought many challenges for Prajapati, including the language barrier, high costs, and difficulty in verifying the authenticity of the coins. Still, Prajapati remained committed and started researching consulting books, friends, and historical accounts.
“In the research process, I found many things about the evolution of currency. Trade in ancient times began with barter. Later, the Chinese were among the first to use coins, followed by the use of Kani, Kadi, Ashrafis, and eventually modern currency,” he said.
Despite financial hurdles, Prajapati’s family supported him after seeing his interest and dedication. “Sometimes it was tough to afford rare coins, but my family stood by me,” he said.
His efforts have not gone unnoticed, as various organisations have honoured him for his dedication to preserving currency history. He also organises exhibitions to educate schoolchildren and others about the history behind the notes and coins.
“I want the younger generation to learn about our past through these currencies,” Prajapati said.
More about numismatics
Numismatics is the study and collection of coins, currency notes, tokens, and other coin-like artefacts that have served as currencies in historical contexts. This signifies multiple explorations and the evolution of money.
Numismatics also extends its purview to encompass the thorough analysis of various payment procedures controlled by societies to facilitate commercial transactions and settle financial debts.
