Global Treasure: Punjab Man Collects Currency From 215 Countries Over 30 Years

Bathinda: Harichand Prajapati, a retired airport employee from Bhisiana in the Bathinda district, has been pursuing a rare hobby for the last three decades. He has spent ample time and money on collecting coins and currency notes from around the world.

Today, his collection includes currency from 215 countries. He has a collection of 2,400-year-old currency notes and 900-year-old coins. He has also kept coins from the Mughal period, the British Raj and independent India. The most notable aspect is that his collection also features the world's smallest gold coin.

An ardent reader of history, Prajapati began collecting currency after getting inspired by someone else’s collection. Gradually, a simple interest soon became his lifelong hobby that took him across various states in search of rare and historical currency.

Global Treasure: Punjab Man Collects Currency From 215 Countries Over 30 Years (ETV Bharat)

“Initially, I started with coins and notes from 80 countries. With time, my interest deepened, and I continued adding to the collection,” he told ETV Bharat.

The hobby, popularly known as numismatics, brought many challenges for Prajapati, including the language barrier, high costs, and difficulty in verifying the authenticity of the coins. Still, Prajapati remained committed and started researching consulting books, friends, and historical accounts.